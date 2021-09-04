After losing access to water, a mother of five must melt snow in a crawfish pot just so her children could bathe.

A woman made snow melt in a crawfish pan to bathe her children during a snowstorm. The video went viral and has been praised by netizens.

After rescuing her children from a snowstorm, a Louisiana woman is receiving online praises. A now-viral clip shows her bathing all five youngsters in her crawfish pot, using melted snow.

Marie Harper, a Shreveport woman, had to resort to extreme measures after running out of water in her home because of the cold temperatures in Louisiana.

Harper’s sister Danielle Manning first shared the story on Twitter in February, along with photos showing the Mother of fiveHere’s what it looks like in action. The mom was creative and shoveled heaps of snow into a big crawfish pot. She then set it to boil on a large stove to make sure there was enough water for everyone. Danielle Share on Twitter:

“Y’all… I cannot. I’m dying. With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the water in order to give the kids a bath tonight.”

In no time at all, the post was a hit with netizens and became a major news story. Manning shared an update on the post on Twitter, admitting she never expected it to go viral.

Harper’s hack is a great resource for moms and others who want to use it. She Writes: “Once the snow melted, they had to put the whole pot on top frozen snow to cool the bottom of the pot so it wouldn’t burn the kids.”

She shared a link to the video showing the chaotic process of melting snow and bathing children. A copy of the video, available on YouTube. We began by touring the Shreveport house, which included various faucets that had water frozen at their tips.

In the video compilation, the woman also shoveled snow into the pot by using a plastic container. After weighing out the amount, she lowered her head and lit the gas stove. Standing guard, she stirred the snow with a wooden paddle, until it melted completely.

I’m sorry, Y’all I’m not able to. I’m in a coma. My sister and I have no water service so we used our crawfish pots to melt the snow and heat the water to give our kids a bath tonight.

😂😂😂#Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/fjf75lIVB9 — Danielle (@dmanning283) February 18, 2021

Daniella then described how she cooled the pot outside before giving each child a bath inside the temporary tub on her back patio. She made sure to capture their adorable smiles.

Many netizens were stunned by the woman’s dedication to her children, even if it meant giving them a much-needed bath. A Twitter user Write:

“Wow! She’s a great mom. My kids just wouldn’t have gotten a bath that night. She really went to great lengths to bathe those kids! Great job mom!”

Harper was also commended for his ability to communicate. “pull herself up by the bootstraps”In a very difficult environment. Harper received the thumbs-up from her fellow creative thinkers.

One commenter Write: “I love this. We’ve been without water since Sunday. So I think this is a fabulous idea. Too bad my kids are in high school, or I would have tried this.”

Many people appreciated the mom for making such great memories with her children that they could look back on in the future and smile about. Leave a comment Please read:

“The kids will remember forever. Oh, your car is broken down? Well, my mom used to give us baths in the crawfish pot! Uphill in the snow.”

Wow She’s a great mom. My kids just wouldn’t have gotten a bath that night. She was so kind to take the time to bathe them! You did a great job, mom!

(I live in Louisiana too but probably South of her because we didn’t get but a flurry or two in Baton Rouge.) — Olive_Moon (@Olive_Moon_) February 18, 2021

Others found the story funny, because it brought to mind bizarre thoughts. Someone let out a sigh. Write: “Whew! For a minute there, I thought they were cooking their youngest to feed the family.”

Manning spoke News outlet’s idea was inspired by her sister, who saw friends warm their kids’ swimming water. She realized that the ideal time to use the large crawfish pan was when she was in extreme temperatures.