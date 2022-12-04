After a Twitter request, a comedian who lip-syncs football commentaryaries meets an idol

One professional in football commented on a comedian’s enthusiasm for lip-syncing the commentsaries. He said that he met him. “loves” After posting an appeal via Twitter, he began to work.

In one of Arap Uria’s latest videos on Twitter, he provided lip-synced commentary outside the Al Janoub stadium in Qatar for South African footballer Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal, moving his hands around repeatedly and pretending to relay information from a fake pair of headphones he created using two mugs attached to a bucket hat.

On December 2, he uploaded a photo to social media showing him holding a piece of pink paper and the words “I am a writer.” ‘Hello Peter Drury, it’Arap Uria. I am in Qatar and I would love to meet you.”

He wore the headphones, fake white hair and fake bushy eyebrows.

Many people rushed to the comments section in an effort to aid Mr Uria’s quest to meet with the commentator. The one who acted as a link eventually brought the pair together.

Thanks to Association Football co-commentator Jim Beglin – who tweeted: “Peter will contact you tomorrow, Arap” – the comedian’s wish came true.

The image was posted by Mr Uria on December 3 and shows him wearing his makeshift headphones. As Mr Uria shouts along to his hero, Mr Uria raises his hand.

The image was tweeted by Mr Beglin: “Wonderful. It has happened.”

A video was posted by Mr. Drury in April. It featured him telling the comedian: “I love what you do.

“I hope you’re laughing with me and not at me. I must say, I am certainly laughing with you.

“It’s terrifically funny. It’s superb. Football shouldn’t be taken too seriously… and with all the passion that you show for it. I do love your work.”