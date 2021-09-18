After a tiff with his ex-girlfriend Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa finally speaks up.

A month after he blew up at ex-wife Christina Haack on the set of their HGTV show Flip Or Flop, Tarek El Moussa has finally broken his silence about the public and widely-reported spat. El Moussa was a nasty barb to his ex-wife Christina Haack and the pair continued filming separately the rest. El Moussa is now open about how this incident affected his relationship with Haack.

Tarek El Moussa Ready To Talk Christina Haack Fight

Tarek El Moussa recently opened up about the July fight between himself and his ex-wife and Flip Or Flop co-star Christina Haack. According to sources, during the on-set tirade, El Moussa told Haack that he “made” her and allegedly yelled, “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning.”

At one point, he compared her to his current fiancée Heather Rae, whom he described as hotter and richer than Haack. El Moussa got one last parting shot in at Haack before reportedly storming off, “The world knows you’re crazy!” It’s been close to two months since the on-set incident, and El Moussa is finally ready to talk about it.

El Moussa: Working With An Ex Can Be ‘Stressful’

The HGTV star sat down with E!’s Daily Pop and explained some of the feelings behind the outburst. “Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” El Moussa explained. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

He continued, “I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.” El Moussa went on to admit that he never wanted “to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again.”

At the center of it all were the two kids El Moussa shared with Haack. “I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know that we still care about each other and we still support each other, and it’s really important to me.” He concluded in a straightforward fashion, confessing, “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

What’s Haack Said About It?

In the time since the blow-up, Haack has kept quiet about the incident, though she’s seemingly hinted at it through her Instagram posts. One particular post appeared to have a cryptic message intended for either her ex-husband or those who blamed her for the fight.

Despite the tension they still feel, Haack and El Moussa continue to work together on the wildly successful HGTV reality series and to co-parent their children. The tabloids suggested that their show may be in peril, but they appear to be determined to keep working together as smoothly as possible.