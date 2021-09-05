After a series of fights, is Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s marriage in trouble?

Are you Sarah Jessica ParkerMatthew BroderickAre you on the rocks? Last year, one tabloid reported the couple was at odds over Parker’s smoking habit. Gossip Cop It is time to take a second look at the story.

Matthew Broderick Issues Sarah Jessica Parker An Ultimatum?

Twelve months ago A New Idea Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and their wife were reported to be on “shaky ground” over Parker’s smoking. According to the tabloid, Parker’s smoking habit had become a major point of tension in their marriage. Broderick had apparently begged Parker to stop smoking but was unsuccessful. An insider dished, “The sad thing is, things have been going well for them, but as their kids get older, it’s more important to set a good example.”

According to the source, Parker had managed the feat while pregnant with James. Sex and the City star still couldn’t help but sneak one “now and then.”The insider continued, saying: “Matthew knows, you can smell it on her,” Add that he “really wants them to make it, so he’s hoping an ultimatum might finally be the motivation Sarah needs to quit for good.”

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on The Rocks

Is it possible that Parker and Broderick may be on the brink of divorce? It is not. The magazine failed to explain why Parker’s smoking was suddenly such a deal-breaker for Broderick. Broderick would not be upset if Parker had smoked for their entire 24-year marriage. Even if he did have a problem with smoking, why would he be so upset about it and risk their marriage? This story just doesn’t make sense.

Broderick seems to be doing well with Parker. Broderick was gushing about their relationship shortly after this report was published. Broderick was asked about their relationship when he was asked his opinion. The secret to a long marriage? He said, “I keep reading communication, and she’s my best friend,” Before you add, “I don’t know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing.”

Since the publication of this story, no reputable outlet has supported it. Broderick & Parker seem to be doing fine. Even if they were in trouble, this tabloid wouldn’t be the first to find out.

The Tabloid on Sarah Jessica Parker

This isn’t the first time A New Idea The outlet has been wrong about Sarah Jessica Parker. The outlet claimed that Parker had an affair with Hugh Grant earlier this year. The magazine also claimed that Parker was feuding against Bette Midler. Broderick and Parker were even reported by the tabloid to have been in a public screaming match. Evidently, A New Idea can’t be trusted to report accurately on Parker.