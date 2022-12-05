Adam Sandler Reflects on Getting Negative Reviews for Billy Madison and His Early Movies ‘They Hate Us’

Adam Sandler Critique is not uncommon . From his initial starring role in Billy MadisonThe film he co-wrote with his SNL friend, “The Greatest Showman” has seen harsh reviews. Negative reviews aren’t an aspect of the job the comedy star says he had a concept of when he got into the business at the young age of 17. Recently, he said that the only thing he was worried about at first was his name appearing in New York!–a newspaper he grew-up reading. Sandler realized quickly that dealing with critics is part of entertainment. Although bad reviews are sometimes demoralizing, Sandler says that he is optimistic about the future. His comedies received poor reviews .

Sandler is now 56 and revealed his enthusiasm for the project in an interview. Critically acclaimed basketball drama, Hustle When? Madison He was surprised by the level of hatred the film had received when it was first released. The actor said that 90% of reviews called it “the film.” “garbage.” He said that Netflix had via Entertainment Weekly:

When I was 17, and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. It was just that I thought movies were made, and people would go to see them. My friend and I were there when Billy Madison was released. Just like. ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we were going to NYU. We were stunned when we first read it. ‘Oh my god, what happened? They hate us.’ Then, we looked like this: ‘It must have been this paper,’ But then, 90 percent are going ‘This is garbage.’

One has to imagine poor critical reception would be a difficult thing to navigate when you’re as new to the business as Sandler was when Billy Madison was published. This may explain why the actor didn’t read reviews as soon after it was released. It was still something he heard from close friends about, though. The Wedding Singer Ironically, many people think Singer Be one of the The best romance movies not once in their lives. Sandler continued:

The first three or four, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer. We would kinda hear about them. People would call us up, “Can you believe they said this about you?’ I’d be like, ‘I didn’t read it, man.’

Though negative reviews might have gotten to Adam Sandler at the beginning of his career, it’s clear the comedian hasn’t let it slow him down. The comedic superstar is the first to admit that his comedies aren’t for everyone and are often met with bad critical reception. But they are hilarious. These resonate strongly with his followers. He seems to have had everything he wanted. The following is a summary of the SNL An alum stated:

It’s great, everything has turned out excellent. And it’s okay, I get it. Critics aren’t going to connect with certain stuff and what they want to see. I understand that it’s not clicking with them.

Critical darling Adam Sandler might not be, but the comedian knows precisely what he’s doing. He’s been making comedies for himself, his friends, and his fans for a very long time, and not Careful listening to what the critics say He has been able to create an impressive body of work, which will last for years without a single negative review and make him lots of money. His fans keep coming back, so it’s doubtful he will stop anytime soon, and why should he?