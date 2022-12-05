A Google Maps landmark is given to a fat, abandoned dog.

An internet phenomenon was created when a stray dog weighing over 100 pounds became recognizable online.

Watermelon, the dog affectionately called Watermelon, lives in Georgia. She waits at the same spot to be fed tourists.

Because she is so popular, more than 80 Google Maps 5-star reviews have been written about her. “good girl”.

According to the Mirror, Watermelon is found in an old cardboard box in Tbilisi’s Amaghleba Street. Watermelon is well-known by the locals for her ability to wander up and down street in search of food.

Local shopkeepers can help you buy dog food for your pet. She also requests that people refrain from giving her treats, as she cannot stop herself.

In one 5-star review, one of Watermelon’s fans wrote: “Great dog! I’ve been there, bought her food in an iron can with a white dog on it.”

A third person stated: “Deserves nothing less than five stars.”

Another person wrote this: “The best thing I’ve seen in my life.”

“She’s a chunky old girl,” A fan also said it.

Google Maps may have removed the landmark but Watermelon, who is a local tourist and passer-by in Tbilisi’s streets, will not be forgotten.

