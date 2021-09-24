A full list of Ed Sheeran’s hottest supermodel ex girlfriends

Ed Sheeran has been in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, since 2015.

Since then, the couple has been together forever.

In January 2018, the couple announced their engagement and were married a full year later.

Cherry is, as a matter of fact, the award-winning musician’s inspiration behind his song “Perfect”.

Ed and Lyra Antarctica, their first child, were welcomed by their wife on August 12, 2020. They then announced the birth in September.

The artist has been subject to dating rumours despite having a normal family life and sharing some intimate moments with his wife.







(Image: Getty)



In fact, fans will know that Ed Sheeran was rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Ellie Goulding back in 2013, as well as being in a confirmed relationship with singer Nina Nesbit between 2012 and 2013.

The 30-year-old singer also has a long list of rumoured relationships with models.

Here are all the models and hot celebrities Ed Sheeran has been reportedly dated:

Francesca Eastwood







(Image: Instagram)



In 2013, Ed was spotted partying along with the American actress and model at British singer, Hooray Henry’s home.

Nevertheless, the gossip concerning the singer and Clint Eastwood’s daughter were short-lived, seeing Ed supposedly left the party with another mystery woman.

Barbara Palvin







(Image: realbarbarapalvin)



The Shape of You singer was rumoured to have dated the Victoria Secret’s model in March 2015.

Ed took Barbara to a popular hamburger bar, and was then photographed leaving a London club with her.

Louise Johnston

The musician and TV presenter Louise Johnston, were allegedly romantically involved around 2014.

It was reported that the pair had known each other for years and were developing a “strong relationship”.

A source told the Irish Mirror: “Friends and family now know, so it is out there. Louise really cares about him and it’s going very well.”

There’s MUCH more where that came from! All the most recent news from TV, soaps and showbiz. We’ve got your back with our showbiz and soaps newsletters. They’ll be delivered straight to your inbox, and you can unsubscribe at any time. We’ll provide you with the inside track from Ed Gleave (television expert) and Sasha Morris (soap specialist). And your daily doses of Piers Price and Katie Price as well as Demi Rose and other Central Recorder favorites. You can sign up here – you won’t regret it…

Nicole Scherzinger







(Image: Instagram/NicoleScherzinger)



In 2015, news of a relationship between Ed and the Pussycat Dolls singer started to circulate.

It all started when Nicole made a surprise appearance at one of Ed’s shows, followed by a series of selfies and pictures together on social media.

The rumours were stopped by Nicole and Ed.

Get the latest news about showbiz from Central Recorder by signing up for one of our newsletters.