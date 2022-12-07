A Comment on a Sheriff’s Post Led to Arrest of Man Wanted by Police

A Georgia County Sheriff’s Facebook post helped them locate a person with warrants out for their arrest.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Post On Nov. 28, the November’most desired’ list was created and an anonymous man commentated under the post “How about me?”

The sheriff’s office Responded To the comment: “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.” 

After they arrested the commenter, later updates were posted by the office on December 1.

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” This is the text of the article. “Special thanks to our Fugitive Unit for being active and efficiently apprehending Mr. Spaulding who has 2 warrants for Felony Violation of Probation.”

Jail Records Christopher Spaulding confirmed that he was taken into custody on December 2nd for felony probation violations.

