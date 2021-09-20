90 Day Fiance Star Omar Albakour and Avery Mills Embraces American Life

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills continues to help her husband, Omar Albakour, adjust to his new life in America. For a few weeks, the TLC couple has been living in America together. Avery introduced Omar recently to a popular American pastime, and he seems to enjoy it. You can see it below. TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Avery Mills Introduces Omar Albakour To More American Culture Omar Albakour seems to enjoy his new way of living in the US. With the help of his wife, Avery Mills, he is learning to embrace the culture, which is a far cry from what he’s used to in Syria. Avery took Omar along to his first baseball game. Omar and Avery seem to enjoy the 90 Day Fiance match.

“First baseball game for Omar, even though the Phillies lost by one, we had a great time,” The 90 Day Fiance star wrote.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Omar’s Firsts in America

This isn’t the only thing Omar Albakour did the first time in the country. Avery Mills surprised her Syrian-born husband by throwing him a surprise birthday party.

A surprise birthday party was organized by 90 Day Fiance’s star. Their friends and family attended it. His wife’s sweet gestures touched Omar. Many find his adorable reaction charming. They also love the fact that he looks so happy.

Avery also gave Omar his first-ever tour of New York City and the Bahamas. Avery also took Omar ice skating, which was his first experience.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Couple Enjoys Married Life in the US

Avery Mills and Omar Albakour have come a long way ever since their debut on 90 Day Fiance. They have proven their critics wrong and continue to grow together as a young couple.

Now that they’re both living in America, Avery and Omar are working hard for a bright future. The couple seems to be on the right path to that goal.

Previously, Omar passed a major dental licensure exam in the country. He’s now one step closer to becoming a dentist in America. Avery is expected to complete her studies in health management. She’s also gaining experience as she started working in the medical field.

The 90 Day Fiance couple plans to open their dental practice shortly. With their hard work and dedication, they will likely be able to do just that soon.

