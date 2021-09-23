90 Day Fiance: Halloween preparations for “Karine Martins”

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been making headlines due to her recent feud with her husband, Paul Staehle. Paul even said that Karine abandoned her dreams of being a cosmetologist.

Fans were also confused when Paul published STD test results from nowhere. It seems that Karine and Paul are now making amends for their previous struggles. Karine even took Instagram to share that she’s now getting ready for Halloween.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Karine Martins Preps For Halloween

In an Instagram Stories post, 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins shared clips of her walking around her house. Karine has started decorating her yard in preparation for Halloween. She decorated her home with scarecrows and other scary decorations.

Karine hasn’t shared if she decorated their interior. However, it appears that she won’t be doing that, especially that she has two young kids. Meanwhile, Karine never showed Paul in her clips, showing that something is still off between them.

Karine also posted to her Instagram Stories several questions about herself. Fans are happy Karine is making an effort to interact with them, which is a far cry from her shy personality.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Paul Staehle Remains Silent

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle has been silent on social media for quite some time. Paul mostly posts Instagram Stories but doesn’t post any photos of Karine Martins. Some claim that the couple is still in a difficult marriage.

However, some think that it’s just one of Paul’s antics to remain relevant online. TLC hasn’t released any statements if Paul and Karine will return to the franchise. It seems that TLC was tired of the company’s controversial decisions, as well as those made in previous seasons.

The police intervened and both sides filed a restraining order against each other.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Karine Martins Shares Livestream Video Chat With Paul

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been sharing her live video chats with her siblings. Paul Staehle can also join the chat at times. During the majority of their live streams, they seemed happy and calm.

Fans noticed that Paul was not always with Karine. Fans speculate that the two are not on friendly terms. Many speculate that Paul kicked Karine because of his aggressive behavior. Keep checking Soap Opera Spy for more 90 Day Fiance spoilers, news, and updates.