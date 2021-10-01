4 Iconic Britney Spears Halloween Costume Ideas From Toxic To Circus

Halloween is fast approaching, and we have one costume on our mind: Britney Spears. In celebration of the 00’s icon’s conservatorship suspension, we’ve put together 4 DIY Halloween costume ideas so that you too can feel like the princess of pop.

*Plays Toxic on repeat*

Every 90s baby wanted to look like Spears, a noughties fashion icon, and two decades on, nothing has changed!

With news of lifted conservatorship ruling, what better time to channel your inner Britney?

Oops!… I did it again.

Name something more iconic than Spears’ red catsuit in Oops!… I did it again. We’ll wait.

Want to get the look? Let’s break it down.

First and foremost, you’ll need to bag yourself a red catsuit of some sort. We’ve found a piece that is super similar to the costume in the MV. Shop on Amazon here.

Pair with some black boots or sneakers, and you’re good to go.

Next up? Let’s work out how to do Britney’s signature blonde hair ‘do. If you’re not blonde, you can purchase a wig here. If you are blonde, part your hair into a side-comb-over and keep it sleek and straight.

Add some light blue eyeshadow to the look, and voila, Britney Spears realness.

2001 VMA snake look

The look that had everyone talking way-back-when: the 2001 VMAs performance.

Britney Spears or Britney Ssssspears?

Okay, so it goes without saying – don’t use an actual snake for this look. Instead, shop a plush snake like this one here.

For the outfit, pair a green crop top like this one with some is added hotpants like these.

For a bonus, pop on some temporary tattoo stickers. Purchase here.

Circus

Britney’s Circus era was nothing short of legendary.

If you’re choosing Spears’ ringmaster look for your Halloween costume party, we’ve got you covered.

You can shop a circus-themed costume in full here.

Likewise, if you want to DIY, couple a ringmaster jacket with some black shorts, complete with fishnet tights.

Denim-on-denim

Last but not least, the daring denim-on-denim look.

This costume would work pretty well with a S/O. Who’s the Justin Timberlake to your Britney Spears?

For Britney’s look, opt for a denim maxi dress like this one or a denim corset over a long denim skirt.

Accessorise with a chain belt, a denim handbag, and a rhinestone choker.

If you’re making it a couples costume, get your S/O to throw on a pair of jeans, a denim jacket, and a denim cowboy hat.

Which look will you be choosing?

In other news, Matt Lucas hits out at LGB Alliance and brands them “anti-trans.”