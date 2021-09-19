21 of AOC’s best inspiring and exciting quotes that show why she is the most inspiring and exciting politician of her generation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (AOC) Met Gala debut was undoubtedly a catalyst for a media storm this week after the congresswoman donned a ‘tax the rich’ ballgown to one of the world’s most prestigious and hotly-anticipated events of the year.

AOC took a brief break from speaking to congress and dropping home truths on social media – and innovatively opted to wear the message instead.

While the outfit choice ruffled up some feathers – with critics saying that the American politician and activist’s subversive message was hypocritical, given that the Met is exclusively for the rich at $30,000 a ticket, others found the bold statement genius and fitting to the evening.

The 31-year-old from the Bronx has served as the US Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019. She inspires, empowers, and advocates for the LGTBQ+ community, working-class people, and POC – and she certainly isn’t afraid to voice her progressive views.

Here are some of our favorite AOC quotes over the years.