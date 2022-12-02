17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday To dark titles like DahmerThe return to Netflix is like Stranger Things Crown — plus so much more.

There’s a lot still to look forward to on the streaming giant throughout December, including the Knives are Out Following Glass Onion The film, which I caught an earlier screening of and shared some thoughts with here), also includes Emily in Paris Season 3. Meanwhile, here’s a look at what’s newly available to stream as of Thursday, December — including both Netflix original fare and third-party content.

Netflix movies and shows to start watching December 1,

Now streaming

One particular title worth highlighting out of the new batch of Thursday’s Netflix releases is the true-crime documentary Masked Scammer.

Passion Pictures is the producer of this documentary. Scammers and LordsThis video reveals the brazen con schemes of Gilbert Chikli (a Frenchman who was capable of stealing over 100 million euros between 2005-2017).

“The Masked Scammer looks back on the life of Gilbert Chikli, one of France’s best-known crooks, who managed to extort millions from the French elite via his sole asset — his voice,” The official Netflix synopsis provides more details. “He fooled his victims by imitating and disguising himself as Jean-Yves le Drian, the then French Minister of Defence, and persuading them to voluntarily transfer him more than €80 million.”