14 Wounded, 1 Killed at Kroger Supermarket

Fifteen people were shot during a mass shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

One of the victims died in the supermarket shooting, and six were still hospitalized on Friday.

Police confirmed that the suspected shooter is also dead.

Fifteen people were shot — and one of them killed — during a mass shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee, according to local police.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter has also died at the scene. Officers who responded to the shooting at roughly 1:30 p.m. found people hiding in freezers, he added.

“I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lane said, calling it “the most horrific event that’s happened in Collierville history.”

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville confirmed to Insider that one victim is being treated.

Six of the shooting victims were still in the hospital on Friday morning, with three in critical condition, according to reporter Joneé Lewis of local station WREG.

A lockdown was briefly put in place at Collierville High on Thursday, but authorities lifted it after they arrived on the scene.

The Memphis Police Department also responded to the scene.

—Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 23, 2021

Kroger released a statement on Thursday, and the company offered, “thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of victims during this difficult time.”

Collierville Police Department said during a Friday press conference that the shooter was a third-party vendor for Kroger, but didn’t name him, according to reporter Cameron Taylor of local station WSMV.