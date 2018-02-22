Penne For Your Thought

by Shaina Blakesley

Every once in a while, you need to indulge on some carbohydrates. Carbohydrates tend to have a bad reputation, or thought to be empty, but that isn’t true. Carbohydrates in refined grains—bread, white rice, and pasta—come packaged with some fiber, protein and a few other nutrients.

The carbohydrates in pasta can be largely responsible for providing your body with energy. Utilize that extra energy to increase your work out time or study a little more for your next exam.

Enjoy these easy and healthier pasta recipes. Pasta la vista.

Seize The Pasta

Ingredients:

lasagna sheet

2 ½ cups of spinach

1 yellow bell pepper

1 cup of part-skim ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon of basil

1 teaspoon of salt

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper

6 tablespoons of tomato sauce

1/3 cup of mozzarella

Optional:

Avoiding gluten in pasta isn’t difficult. Barilla, along with a multitude of other brands, makes a really good gluten-free pasta.

Ricotta cheese generally is gluten-free, but some brands use vinegar, which can contain gluten if it is the malt variety. Crystal Farms and Lamanga both make a part-skim ricotta cheese that is gluten-free.

Tomato sauce tends to be gluten-free, but if it has meat in it, then it most likely isn’t gluten-free. According to their website, all of Classico’s sauces are gluten-free, so you can enjoy a variety of flavors.

For all the cheeses in this recipe, vegans can substitute them with their favorite non-dairy cheese.

Instructions:

Place spinach in a microwave-safe bowl or mug, cover the top with plastic wrap and poke a few holes in the plastic wrap. Microwave spinach for one minute. Mix the spinach with the ricotta, yellow bell pepper, black pepper and salt. Assemble the lasagna in a microwave-safe mug. Pour two tablespoons of tomato sauce at the bottom of the mug. Top with a piece of pasta sheet, spinach mixture, two tablespoons of mozzarella and another pasta sheet. Continue building the lasagna, ending with a layer of pasta sheet at the top. Top the lasagna with basil. Microwave for one minute. Add 30 seconds if desired. Enjoy.

Recipe adapted from Spoon University.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Mania

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of pasta

1/2 cup of water

1/4 cup of milk

1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese or mix any of your favorite cheeses

Optional:

You can pick any of your favorite gluten-free pastas for this recipe.

Lactaid has lactose and dairy-free milk that can act as a good substitute for regular cow’s milk. You can also use soy milk, but only the original flavor, not any of the vanilla ones because it might add a sweetness that won’t mix well with the cheese flavor.

Any combination of vegan or non-dairy cheese will make an excellent substitute to the shredded cheddar cheese.

You can add 1/2 tablespoon of butter or margarine to make your mac ‘n’ cheese creamier. You can also use non-dairy margarine or butter.

Instructions:

Combine pasta and water in large mug or bowl. Microwave pasta in one minute intervals, stirring after each minute to check noodle consistency. The water should be absorbed and the noodles should be soft after about four minutes of this. Add in cheese and milk and stir. You can also add butter if you want. Put pasta back in microwave for one minute, stir thoroughly. Enjoy.

Recipe adapted from Spoon University.