The Trump Shutdowns: A Timeline, What Happened

by Kristina Vakhman

The United States Federal Government fell victim to a second shutdown for five hours after Congress again was unsuccessful in passing a budgetary measure on time last Friday.

The government reopened after Congress passed a bipartisan spending bill. President Donald Trump signed the $400 billion budget deal that same morning, ensuring that the government would stay open until March 23.

Shutdowns happen when Congress and the president fail to sign into law funding for government operations, resulting in what are called “funding gaps.” The U.S. government has had 18 funding-gaps-turned-shutdowns since 1976, with former President Ronald Reagan holding the record for the greatest number at eight. The longest shutdown lasted 21 days under former President Bill Clinton.

Trump’s shutdowns came early into his presidency, with the first arriving on the one-year anniversary of him taking office. This second arrived almost three weeks later.

Shutdown Jan. 20 to Jan. 22

The first shutdown of the Trump administration occurred after the Republican-dominated Senate failed to overcome a Democratic filibuster; it lasted for three days.

The major impasses that led to the shutdown revolved around immigration, particularly in regards to protection for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals—young adults who were brought into the country illegally as children—and money for Trump’s promised security at the Mexican border. Funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) was also a forefront issue.

During the duration of the shutdown, federal employees faced being furloughed or placed on temporary unpaid leave. Workers deemed as essential would have had to continue working, some with pay and others without. As a result, many agencies would not have been able to function, affecting federal programs and services.

Following tradition, the government would then most likely have had to reimburse every worker; in 2013, for a 16-day shutdown, that amounted to approximately $2 billion, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Moreover, as reported by the National Public Radio, the shutdown could have had costs up to $80 million in administrative and $320 million in lost revenue.

The House passed a budget measure and Senate Democrats eventually capitulated, allowing it to pass through the Senate and onto Trump’s desk for his signature. The government was funded through Feb. 8 and CHIP was subsidized for six years. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader from Kentucky, promised Democrats a vote on the Dreamers in exchange for their cooperation. Until Feb. 8, the fate of DACA was thus uncertain.

Advocates of DACA were not pleased with the bipartisan bill’s failure to address the futures of the program’s beneficiaries, let alone that Trump had encouraged a shutdown on account of Democrats fighting for DACA. Dr. Antonio García-Lozada, a professor of Spanish at Central Connecticut State University, was one such individual.

“In my modest opinion, Trump, as usual, is playing politics to blame any lawmaker: Democrat or Republican,” García said. “Trump, Pence and the Republican lawmakers do not care about higher education, healthcare or any social programs to improve the lives of the majority of the U.S.’ population. All of that is not only inappropriate, but disgraceful.”

Shutdown Feb. 9

On Feb. 6, Trump told the news media that he would “love to see a shutdown” if the Democrats “don’t want safety” and “don’t want to take care of our military.” Several Republican legislators and aides rushing to craft the budget deal expressed worry about the president’s comments, according to CNN.

As the deadline approached, BBC reported that the bill was expected to pass. However, last-minute objections from Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky—who opposed domestic overspending and wanted an amendment to maintain budget caps—stalled the vote past midnight. In addition, Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were critical of the fact that the bill again lacked a provision on DACA.

The government consequently experienced a brief five-hour shutdown. The measure later passed Congress and was signed by Trump who, despite earlier advocating for a shutdown, tweeted support for the bipartisan bill after donning it with his signature.

The deal will keep the government open until March 23. It gives a $165 million increase to military spending and a $131 billion influx to domestic program spending, according to CNBC. Additionally, the bill provides funding for disaster relief efforts in places like Texas and Puerto Rico and another four-year extension to CHIP.

Dr. Walton Brown-Foster, a professor of political science and coordinator of the Latin American Studies program at CCSU, called President Trump’s comments “all politics.”

“Whether or not members of Congress have the where-with-al, or the capability or means, to use their power to oppose the president on matters they deem inappropriate, that is the question,” Brown-Foster stated.

Congress will now have to pass another measure next month to continue funding through 2018 and beyond. How that will turn out is still uncertain.