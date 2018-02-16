News Briefs

by Sarah Willson
Local:
- Connecticut lawmakers have been considering a proposal to help students cover the cost of their higher education, according to NBC Connecticut. This comes as a result of “low rates of completion” at some schools. Still, it is unsure as to what the proposal would entail or if and when it will take place.
- 21 people in Connecticut, 17 of which were people 65 and older, have died as a result of what is being called one of the deadliest flu seasons in history. As of now, the flu is considered a widespread illness with the season peek still possibly being weeks away, according to the Department of Health.
- A fire tore through a building in New Britain last Friday, a week after residents were ordered out of the building due to “deplorable and life-threatening conditions.” One firefighter sustained a “minor injury” in battle. It is believed that the fire started due to “problems with the stability of the interior of the building.”
National:
- The second government shutdown in less than a month took place late last week after the Senate missed a midnight voting deadline. President Donald Trump quickly addressed the problem, signing a budget bill eight hours later that would increase defense and domestic service spending by about $300 billion.
- Trump is taking a hit from the public after tweeting that people’s lives were “being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” after White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen resigned due to accusations of domestic abuse. Trump showed sympathy for both men, but failed to address the women who came forward.
- Trump has blocked the release of the Democratic reply regarding the Russian memo that stated that the FBI was biased against Trump and that there was possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The White House stated that Trump was not able to release the response because of “sensitive packages that created concerns for national security,” according to CNN.
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi received a standing ovation after setting a record 8-hour speech in defense of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
International:
- Israel has taken part in multiple air strikes against Syria after one of Israel’s aircrafts had “huge damage” from a raid over Syrian territory. Israel’s response was the “most significant attack” against Syria since the 1982 Lebanon war, according to BBC News. Airstrikes between the two countries are not unusual, but the fact that an Israeli jet was lost has already begun to create high tensions between the two.
- In what is being called a huge breakthrough, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang, making it the first meeting between the leaders in over a decade.
- Boko Haram’s Islamic militant group released 13 people, including 10 women, who were kidnapped during an oil inquiry trip, according to the Nigerian government.
