Valentine’s Day Playlist

February 14, 2018

by Natalie Dest

The day for celebration of love has finally arrived. Whether you are gearing up for a romantic candlelit dinner or celebrating solo, here are 25 songs that complete the perfect soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day.

Slow and Soulful: 

  1. “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
  2. “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
  3. “Stay With Me” – Sam Smith
  4. “Marry Me” – Train
  5. “All Of Me” – John Legend

Classic Radio Love Songs: 

  1. “Wonderwall” – Oasis
  2. “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” – Aerosmith
  3. “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
  4. “Iris” – Goo Goo Dolls
  5. “Chasing Cars “- Snow Patrol

Year 2000 Throwbacks: 

  1. “Crazy In Love” – Beyoncé
  2. “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey
  3. “A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton
  4. “Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
  5. “Your Body Is A Wonderland” – John Mayer

Teenage Pop:

  1. “Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry
  2. “Adore You” – Miley Cyrus
  3. “The Way” – Ariana Grandé and Mac Miller
  4. “Love You Like A Love Song” – Selena Gomez
  5. “Beauty And A Beat” – Justin Bieber

The Single Life: 

  1. “Love Myself” – Hailee Steinfeld
  2. “Feeling Myself” -Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé
  3. “It’s My Life” – Bon Jovi
  4. “Miss Independent” – Kelly Clarkson
  5. “Really Don’t Care”  – Demi Lovato

