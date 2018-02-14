Valentine’s Day Playlist

by Natalie Dest

The day for celebration of love has finally arrived. Whether you are gearing up for a romantic candlelit dinner or celebrating solo, here are 25 songs that complete the perfect soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day.

Slow and Soulful:

“Make You Feel My Love” – Adele “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran “Stay With Me” – Sam Smith “Marry Me” – Train “All Of Me” – John Legend

Classic Radio Love Songs:

“Wonderwall” – Oasis “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” – Aerosmith “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams “Iris” – Goo Goo Dolls “Chasing Cars “- Snow Patrol

Year 2000 Throwbacks:

“Crazy In Love” – Beyoncé “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey “A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton “Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars “Your Body Is A Wonderland” – John Mayer

Teenage Pop:

“Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry “Adore You” – Miley Cyrus “The Way” – Ariana Grandé and Mac Miller “Love You Like A Love Song” – Selena Gomez “Beauty And A Beat” – Justin Bieber

The Single Life: