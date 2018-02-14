Valentine’s Day Playlist

by Natalie Dest
The day for celebration of love has finally arrived. Whether you are gearing up for a romantic candlelit dinner or celebrating solo, here are 25 songs that complete the perfect soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day.
Slow and Soulful:
- “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
- “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
- “Stay With Me” – Sam Smith
- “Marry Me” – Train
- “All Of Me” – John Legend
Classic Radio Love Songs:
- “Wonderwall” – Oasis
- “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” – Aerosmith
- “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
- “Iris” – Goo Goo Dolls
- “Chasing Cars “- Snow Patrol
Year 2000 Throwbacks:
- “Crazy In Love” – Beyoncé
- “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey
- “A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton
- “Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
- “Your Body Is A Wonderland” – John Mayer
Teenage Pop:
- “Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry
- “Adore You” – Miley Cyrus
- “The Way” – Ariana Grandé and Mac Miller
- “Love You Like A Love Song” – Selena Gomez
- “Beauty And A Beat” – Justin Bieber
The Single Life:
- “Love Myself” – Hailee Steinfeld
- “Feeling Myself” -Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé
- “It’s My Life” – Bon Jovi
- “Miss Independent” – Kelly Clarkson
- “Really Don’t Care” – Demi Lovato
