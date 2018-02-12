Netflix It: Sword Art Online

by Shaina Blakesley

What if you entered a Virtual Reality game and you couldn’t escape it? Even worse, if you die in the game, you die in real life.

The anime Sword Art Online illustrates a future setting in the year 2022 where virtual reality gaming has progressed by leaps and bounds, and a massive online role-playing game is launched. With the aid of virtual reality headsets called “NerveGear” technology, players control their avatars within the game using nothing but their own thoughts and experience, a reality in which possibilities are only limited by their imaginations and in-game parameters.

The narrative follows the main character “Kirito,” which is the in-game avatar of Kazuto Kirigaya. He logs in to find himself and ten-thousand others in the scenic and elaborate game world of Aincrad, one full of fantastic legendary weapons and ruthless monsters. However, in a cruel turn of events, the players soon realize they cannot log out; the game’s creator has trapped them in his new world until they complete all one hundred levels of the game.

In order to escape Aincrad, Kirito and the other members trapped within the game are forced to interact and cooperate with fellow players to beat the levels as fast and safe as possible. Some are allies, like Asuna Yuuki who commands the leading group attempting to escape from the ruthless game, while others are bad murdering others for their own gain. To make matters worse, Sword Art Online is not all fun and games: If they die in Aincrad, they die in real life. Kirito must adapt to his new reality, fight for his survival and hopefully break free from this virtual hell.

By joining Kirito in his journey, you’ll experience heart-pounding battles filled with suspense, follow as he falls in love, experiences heartbreak and seeks triumph. Sword Art Online is a refreshing original story that immerses your senses and emotions in an imagined world. The character development allows audiences to relate to in-game and real world experiences. It is definitely a binge-worthy series for both the avid anime fan and first-time watchers.