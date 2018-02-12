Left-Wingers, Move On From The Nunes Memo

by Kristina Vakhman

Ignoring the concerns of President Donald Trump’s appointees in the United States Department of Justice and in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, House Republicans released a controversial memo last Friday. The memo’s disclosure was overseen by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and was approved by Trump himself.

In four pages, the memo strives to undermine the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Accusing the FBI of basing their probe too heavily on unsubstantiated claims in the infamous Christopher Steele dossier—you know, the “Trump paid Russian prostitutes to do…things…on a bed” document—Republicans argue that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant on one of Trump’s campaign advisors, Carter Page, was unjustified. Therefore, they claim the Trump-Russia collusion assertions have no merit.

Democrats responded by attempting to put forth an adversarial memo of their own. Republicans blocked it. Media outlets like CNN and NBC spent days debunking items in the memo and aiming to convince viewers on the right side of the political spectrum that they were being fooled. Those right-wingers called them “fake news.”

In spite of the fact that even those who Trump put into power are against this memo, like Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the individuals who back the Commander-in-Chief don’t care. They aren’t bothered that Trump’s FBI—headed by Christopher Wray who Trump himself, again, placed where he is—stated that the memo has “material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Nothing can persuade the right that this memo has no proof of any conspiracy against Trump. They’re in too deep about believing in the concept of a “Deep State.” For this reason, left-wingers need to stop wasting so much time on trying to dissuade them from swallowing its toxicity.

Yes, we on the left understand the irony of Nunes endorsing this memo when he had to recuse himself from the House Russia investigation because of ethics charges. Yes, we know that Trump repeatedly reminding us that “there’s no collusion” while cozying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin and disregarding the Republican-dominated Congress’ overwhelming vote in favor of Russian sanctions makes it seem like there was actually a collusion.

We comprehend all of this, but many on the right refuse to. It’s a case of willful ignorance for the sake of continuing to blindly support the president who they think will bring the country back to where they want it to be. It’s useless to give the memo more attention than it deserves because we think we can wheedle right-wingers into disbelieving it. This memo is a partisan parasite and we on the left are not the cure; the right has to cure itself.

In the meantime, we can continue bettering the U.S. in a civil manner. Rather than lying to the public through a document which contains nothing of value, we can get involved in local politics. Did you register to vote in the 2018 midterms? Those are on Nov. 6. That’s going to come faster than you think.

We can continue protesting—continue showing our government that we see them and that we know what harm they’re bringing to the country. Of course, though, we will protest peacefully. No riots ending in buildings burning down and people getting hurt, please.

Your time is too precious for you to be squandering it on “saving” someone from the ideological bubble they’re drowning in.