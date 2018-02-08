What’s New At CCSU?

by Sarah Willson
- “Stay Woke” will take place on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. in Alumni Hall in the Student Center for a moderated dialogue on racial profiling. Sponsored by the CCSU Student Union Board of Governors Mosaic Community, the event aims to “inform, enlighten and provide” an exchange of ideas regarding current events.
- On Friday, Feb 9. a conversation regarding “the dangers of right-wing extremism” will take place. Known as”Public Forum: Fascism & Anti-Fascism,” the event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Diaspora Multicultural Society in New Britain, CT.
- The United Caribbean Club will be hosting a “Rep Your Flag” event which will celebrate college students representing their background, culture and nationality. The “party” will take place on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. in Semesters in the Student Center.
- The South Asian Students Association will be hosting its annual “Dawaat E Ishq” event with music, food and dancing on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. in Alumni Hall.
- Join Student Activities and Leadership Development (SALD) on Monday, Feb 12. to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Students can head to Hilltop Cafe at 4:30 p.m. for a meal and then to Torp Theater at 6 p.m. for performances that are free and open to the public.
