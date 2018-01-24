Is Kylie Jenner Really Pregnant?

by Jessica Paolino

Back in September, speculations about 20-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner being pregnant started surfacing the internet.

As many may know, Jenner and rapper Tyga ended their complicated three-year relationship early in 2017. Around Apr. 16 of last year, Jenner and rapper Travis Scott sparked rumors of a relationship after being seen together at a party during Coachella. Since then, the two have been spotted together at several different events, such as the NBA playoff game in Houston, the Met Gala, and also some of Travis’ performances.

On Sept. 22, multiple reports came out saying that Jenner and Scott were expecting their first child together, allegedly a girl. Celebrity news source TMZ claimed that the couple had only shared their pregnancy with close friends and family, but there have been no names mentioned as to who may have confirmed this with TMZ.

It is also rumored that Tyga had claimed on social media outlet Snapchat, that Kylie is pregnant with his child, not Scott’s. Tyga allegedly posted TMZ’s report with the caption “Hell nah that’s my kid,” but deleted it soon after. Tyga has since stayed silent about the rumors, other than stating that the Snapchat picture was not posted on his account.

Travis and the Kardashian family also refuse to confirm or deny any accusations regarding Jenner’s pregnancy. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres on her show about Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian tried to play coy and simply responded with: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Since the pregnancy rumors surfaced, Kylie has rarely been seen out in public. She has also not been seen in many recent Kardashian family photos nor in any full-body shots—not even an appearance in the family’s annual Christmas card in Dec. 2017.

Despite her sudden absence, many news sources confirm that Kylie is enjoying her pregnancy in private and will return to the public eye after the baby is born. Many have claimed that she will soon announce the arrival of the baby and explain why she went under the radar on social media. Whether this is really true or not, only Kylie can confirm.

Many eager fans believe that Kylie will go public about her pregnancy in Season 14 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” as an outlet to draw in more viewers. Some believe that she will try to keep her pregnancy hidden as long as she can. There are also still many others that refuse to believe she is even pregnant in the first place due to no concrete evidence.

At this point, it is only a matter of time until Kylie officially comes out of hiding to finally confirm or deny all the stirring rumors of her pregnancy.