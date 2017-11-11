World News

by Sarah Willson
- At least 26 people, with victims aged 18 months to 77 years old, are dead after a gunman opened fire on a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday. According to CNN, about 20 others were wounded in the shooting. The shooter has been identified as Devin Kelley, who was shot by an “armed resident.”
- Bowe Bergdahl, who abandoned his post in Afghanistan and was captured by the Taliban eight years ago, will receive a $10,000 fine and no jail time. His disappearance sparked a search party that left some of his fellow soldiers wounded.
- President Donald Trump called for stricter United States immigration laws after last Tuesday’s attack carried by an Uzbekistan immigrant left eight people dead, speaking to abolish the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program Program, which was established by a bill back in 1990.
- Trump departed over the weekend for a 13-day journey through Asia in an effort to address the North Korean nuclear threat.
- House Republicans revealed a bill last Thursday that could create cuts for corporations, leaving some families to pay more in taxes, according to The New York Times.
- Syria has seized control of the last major ISIS-held city in Syria. The recapture of Deir al-Zour was backed by Russian airstrikes and on-ground Iraqi troops.
- Saudi Arabia is believed to have intercepted a ballistic missile over its capital of Riyadh Saturday night. According to CNN, the launch was carried out by Yemeni rebels in an effort to target a local airport.