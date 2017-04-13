Meet The A Capella Society: The AcaBellas

by Jacob Carey

The Ladies in Blue are one of two all-female A Capella groups on campus here at Central Connecticut State University. They helped create the A Capella society, along-side Divisi a little over 10 years ago.

With a strong bond of sisterhood, these ladies do more than just sing together. They are a tight group of students that spend a lot of time with one another. They are a sisterhood, and singing is what unites them.

These ladies have worked extremely hard over the past few years to become the “don’t miss” group they are today. They have grown as a group and as individual musicians, as the group turned from learning music in rehearsal, to learning individually.

This allows for the members to focus on other parts of their music while they rehearse, rather than learning the music. This lead to their work ethic becoming stronger, which trickled down into other aspects of their work contributing to their incredible success.

Each member is dedicated to the groups progression and becoming the best that it has ever been. Through each year, they have been successful in that goal. This group has an uncanny knack of getting exponentially better with each performance. No matter the song, they are able to elevate it to the next level by adding a dose of the classic girly charm they are known for.

Despite being known for that charm, the AcaBellas are not afraid to take risks and try new sounds. This allows the group to evolve; one of the reasons the group has lasted so long.

They are excited to say they are releasing their very first EP soon. It consists of six songs that took years to make. It is only going to be released on ITunes, so make sure to check it out when it comes out. You can also search for them on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Auditions to be in the group for them next year are set for next month. Contact information and audition information will be available at their concert on May 3, at 7:30 in Torp Theater in Davidson Hall.