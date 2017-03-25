Canisius and Western Michigan Both Top Softball in Doubleheader

by Humera Gul

Central Connecticut State University lost two games on March 10, in the Under Armor Series Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The First game was against Canisius, and the second was against Western Michigan. Canisius Golden Griffins beat CCSU, 3-1, while Western Michigan beat the Blue Devils 2-0.

Sarah Oglivie hit a double to left center in the second inning, then later scored on an Emily Cronin single. That was the only run for CCSU Blue Devils against Canisus.

Canisius would go on to tie the game in the third, until the bottom of the sixth inning. The Blue Devils went on to give up two scores in the sixth inning.

Alex Casanas got her first start of the year, only allowing three hits, one run and walk though four innings before being pulled.

Oglivie took over pitching and struggled to finish the game. In her two innings, she gave up five hits and two runs.

Canisius pitcher Madi Weathers threw for all seven innings. She only allowed two hits, one run and two walks. She also struck out five different players.

Western Michigan started the game well, going three for three and grabbed one run right in the first inning. Emily Sargent would start the second game for CCSU, but they were shut out by Western Michigan.

Sargent pitched the entire game and allowed only five hits and two runs. She gave up two walks and had one strike out.

Western Michigan pitcher Jordan Kurth played close to a perfect game, after pitching the entire thing and allowing three hits and no runs. She struck out three players and never allowed a base on balls. Kurth faced a total of 25 batters and had a pitch strike ratio of 106-68.

CCSU had one final opportunity in the top of the seventh inning, when Oglivie and Brittany Camara were out to third and second base. Emily Cronin tried to make a comeback with an opportunity to bring both girls home. She went on to bunt the ball to get to first base, but it was snuffed out and the inning was over.