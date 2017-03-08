Women’s Basketball Moves On to the NEC Semi Finals

by Brennah Dallaire

Central Connecticut State University Women’s Basketball will advance to the Northeast Conference Semi Finals, after a 65-47 win at Saint Francis University on Sunday. The Blue Devils played a hot fourth quarter, scoring 26 points.

Kiana Patterson led the team in scoring against SFU, making three-of-seven attempted three-point field goals and four-of-seven attempted free throws. Patterson scored 19 points total.

SFU had a five-point lead in the second quarter and there was a lot of back-and-forth in the third quarter before CCSU finished strong in the fourth quarter at the NEC Quarter Finals game.

After a missed jump shot by SFU player Ace Harrison, Blue Devil’s guard Patterson made a defensive rebound followed by a three-point jump shot to start the fourth quarter. In addition, Patterson made two more three-point jump shots, a lay-up and three free throws in the fourth quarter.

Blue Devil’s forward Cebria Outlow contributed two layups and teammate Chayla Lewis made four free throws to add to a hot fourth quarter. Andi Lydon had a tip in and Aleah Epps made one free throw to add to the 26 points scored in the fourth quarter.

“Playing as the underdogs made us play with a chip on our shoulder,” said Lewis. “I think the key to our victory in Sunday’s game was that we worked together and stayed together throughout the entire game.”

Lewis had a stand-out game as a reserve, making five of eight attempted field goals in 16 minutes on the court. Lewis finished the game with 63 percent field goal accuracy, the highest player field goal percentage of the game. She made three of four attempted free throws and scored a total of 13 points contributing to the 27 bench points made by CCSU.

CCSU’s strong roster of reserves helped the Blue Devils stay strong in the fourth quarter. CCSU made 27 bench points compared to the two bench points SFU recorded.

“We’ve been working hard all season for this,” said Lewis. “I’m just proud of my team.”

Reynoso Giocelis had a solid game, scoring nine points. Giocelis led CCSU in rebounds, making four offensive and seven defensive. Giocelis also led the team with three steals and two blocks.

SFU forward Courtney Zezza scored 16 points. SFU guard Jessica Kovatch followed with 12 points scored.

“We all had the same menality that we weren’t ready for the season to end or to lose to Saint Francis again,” said Lewis. “It felt good to come away with a win.”

CCSU will advance to the NEC Semi Finals on March 8 at 7 p.m. The site of higher seed is to be determined.