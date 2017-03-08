CCSU Reacts to Loss of Student

by Angela Fortuna

The loss of a Central Connecticut State University freshman who fell from the roof of a Hartford bar has left students and faculty mourning across campus.

Taylor Lavoie, 18, of East Granby, was a freshman biology major at CCSU when she suddenly died after an incident at the Angry Bull Saloon last Friday.

According to the Hartford Police Department, Lavoie is said to have fallen more than four stories off the rooftop of Angry Bull.

Lavoie’s advisor, Dr. Douglas Carter, the Biology Department Chair, spoke about her in a very positive light. Dr. Carter taught Lavoie in a general biology course last fall.

When describing Lavoie, Dr. Carter described her as a “very strong student” with a “very promising future.”

Although Dr. Carter did not know Lavoie for very long, he knew she would make a very significant impact on the Biology Department at CCSU. Dr. Carter described Lavoie as being “very involved in the classroom” with an interest in going to veterinary school in the future.

“I was sure [Lavoie] would have been an award-winning student in biology,” said Dr. Carter.

After learning of Lavoie’s death, Dr. Carter said that many of her friends and fellow students were in shock.

“After hearing about the loss of a fellow CCSU student, my first reaction was to think of her and her parents,” said SGA Senator Marissa Cusano. “My thoughts and prayers are with them after this tragic event.”

“I feel really upset for the family and friends of this student,” said CCSU freshman Alyssa Mercaldi. “It’s made me realize how important it is to appreciate all of my friends at CCSU because, anyone can be gone in the blink of an eye.”

“It is a very unfortunate event, but it reminds you to never take anything for granted, because life can change so quickly,” said CCSU freshman Katie Barnicle.

Angry Bull responded to the incident on March 3 through Facebook.

“[We are] devastated by the loss of life of this young college student,” Angry Bull said in the statement.

Angry Bull wrote that they have not been found in violation and they have not had any punitive action taken against them. The bar’s liquor permit has been suspended until March 24.

Angry Bull will meet with the Hartford Police Department and the Department of Consumer Protection during their time in suspension to review procedures.

On the day of the incident, CCSU President Dr. Zulma Toro sent out an email to students and faculty expressing her condolences during this rough time.

“Beyond the grief that we feel, tragedies such as this remind us how important it is for us, as a community, to cherish and support each other,” said Dr. Toro.

Anyone who would like to speak with a counselor can visit Student Wellness Services at their office in Marcus White or contact the office at 860-832-1945. John Campbell, of the Campus Ministry, is also available to speak to students.