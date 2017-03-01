Lady Blue Devils Head To Northeast Conference Quarterfinal

by Humera Gul

Central Connecticut State University blew past St. Francis Brooklyn in the final home game of the season, at a final score of 71-44.

Kiana Patterson led the team in scoring with 17 points. She was seven of 13 from the field including three of seven from the arc. Patterson also got four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“I’m just excited for our seniors, I thought they played a really good game. I thought they bought a lot of energy and it’s an exciting time of the year to have the energy that we had, and be able to beat someone the way we did. We are going into playoffs and we have one regular game left on Monday,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Beryl Piper.

“We assisted on 19 of the 26 baskets we made, which is a really good stat and shows our team work. I was just really happy for them and this was their last time playing in Kaiser,” Piper said.

“Well I think the biggest thing is, against Saint Francis, the way they play it was really important for us to penetrate and get into the paint. We were able to do that and we were able to find shooters and they knocked down shots. We shot 70 percent in the fourth period and that allows us to keep the lead. We were also four of five, in three pointers in the fourth quarter,” Piper said.

CCSU Senior Giocelis Reynoso, was one of the three seniors recognized prior to the game. She was three of four from the field and two of two on foul shots. She had an astonishing high 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Fellow senior Aleah Epps was four of five from the field, had four rebounds and three assists. Aleah Epps showed much leadership and composure during the game.

Ashley Chin played accurately. She was two of four from the field, two of three from the arc and two of two on foul shots.

According to Piper, the team just needs to stay as focused as they were on Saturday at future games. The Blue Devils will now head to the Northeast Conference Quarterfinal game on March 5.