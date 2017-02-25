by Lorenzo Burgio

People should read more books. Reading every day has immense health benefits, and helps create and keep alive various ideas through time, something that should be taken advantage of by every individual.

Reading every day helps maintain mental stimulation and fight off diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, “since keeping your brain active and engaged prevents it from losing power,” according to lifehack.org.

It also improves short-term memory, because readers must remember characters, background, history and any other aspects of the book, in addition to any sub-plots or information from prequels. These new connections and memories create new synapses in the brain and also strengthen existing ones, in turn helping short-term memories. This has been common knowledge for some time now.

“One of the most robust findings in this area is that there is a relationship between level of reading ability and performance on short-term memory (STM) tasks, with better reading skill being associated with superior STM,” said Susan Brady in a Yale study in 1986.

Reading every day also teaches skills that aid in every day life. It provides knowledge, better writing skills and vocabulary expansion that can be very useful. It also improves focus and concentration. “The more knowledge you have, the better-equipped you are to tackle any challenge you’ll ever face,” wrote lifehack.org.

Reading books used to be a fundamental aspect of everyday life. In addition to health benefits, literature has a connection to the world that helps individuals understand better. Whether it is historical, current, social or political, books create connections and keep them alive through time.

“The world of books is the most remarkable creation of man. Nothing else that he builds ever lasts. Monuments fall; nations perish; civilizations grow old and die out; and, after an era of darkness, new races build others. But in the world of books are volumes that have seen this happen again and again, and yet live on, still young, still as fresh as the day they were written, still telling men’s hearts of the hearts of men centuries dead,” said famous author and cartoonist Clarence Shepard Day.

Theodore Roosevelt once said, “I am a part of everything that I have read.” It seems he wanted it to be apparent that literature brings individuals closer to what is happening in the world, and the less people that read, the more that disconnect grows.

The benefits of reading, from how it is good for health, to creating ideas and keeping them alive, it is something that every individual should take advantage of every day.