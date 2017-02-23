Blue Devils Outscored In The Paint

by Humera Gul

Central Connecticut State University’s Women’s Basketball fell to Robert Morris on Saturday in a devastating 62-39 loss. The Blue Devils struggled to find an identity and had a hard time making baskets.

CCSU had a very hard time shooting as they were only 12 of 54 from the field, 1 of 17 for three pointers and 14 of 24 from the foul line. The team passed the ball often. The loss wasn’t due to players hogging the ball or shooting preemptively. CCSU shot 1 for 17 three pointers, the lowest statistic of the category I have ever seen in a basketball game.

Robert Morris on the other hand had no problem shooting. They were 24 of 47 from the field, 5 of 12 for three pointers and 9 of 11 from the foul line. They had a total of 59 shots taken, where CCSU had 71 shots but CCSU was not able to capitalize on the extra possessions.

“Number one, they are a very good team, and this one I believe is their ninth straight win. There is a reason why they won as many games they won. They are number one in the conference and they are playing like that,” said Blue Devils Coach, Beryl Piper.

One Blue Devil that never gave up and continued to play was Aleah Epps. She was 3 out of 7 from the field and 2 out of 3 from the foul line. She played 32 of the 40 minutes in the game. She also had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and a steal. Giocelis Reynoso also stood out. Reynoso was only 2 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the foul line. However, she did get eight rebounds and two steals.

“We just struggled offensively to find scores, we had some layups, we couldn’t make them. When you look at the shooting percentage, that’s the difference of the game. In the first period, they shot 62%, and in the second period 58%. We shot 20 and 8%. We couldn’t find a way to get a basket and they outscored us in the paint. They played tough and we really struggled against them, Coach Piper said.

The Blue Devils did struggle in the paint defensively, and was unable to do any damage in the paint.

Colonial Mikalah Mulrain shot 4 out of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line. She also had an astounding nine rebounds, five were offensive rebounds, one assist and a block.

The Blue Devils record fell to 9-17 overall and 8-7 in the NEC play. Robert Morris is first in the division,17-9 overall and 12-3 in the NEC play.

CCSU will face off against Sant Francis Brooklyn at 1.p.m. this Saturday to close out their home games.