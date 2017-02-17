Jon Leible Leaves Blue Devils Football Program

by Dillon Meehan

Central Connecticut’s offensive line coach Jon Leible has left the program.

The Recorder originally broke the story Monday afternoon and the report was later confirmed by CCSU head coach Peter Rossomando.

“We talked at the end of the season and he really wanted a different experience in coaching. He hasn’t had any other experiences under me,” said Rossomando about Leible’s departure.

According to the source, Rossomando made the announcement to the team this past week.

Rossomando confirmed that Leible and the school had a mutual parting of ways and Rossomando expects him to take another job in the future.

“He’s got a couple things in the works right now that I’m helping him with,” Rossomando added.

Rossomando is currently working as the interim offensive line coach until a new coach is brought in. However it likely will only be for a short period.

“We’re gonna hire somebody. Hopefully we’ll have someone in the next two weeks,” said Rossomando on the hiring process.

It was a disappointing season for the Blue Devils, who finished 2-9 and 1-5 in NEC play. The Blue Devils were hoping to build on a promising 2015 season that saw them go 4-7 and 3-3 in conference and were in contention for the conference title.

Last season saw the Blue Devils switch up their offensive play calling. In 2015, the team relied heavily on the run game, averaging 130.2 yards per game and only 161.6 pass yards per game. This was mostly due to the Blue Devils relying on a two-quarterback system between freshman quarterbacks Jacob Dolegala and Tavion Pauldo. In split time, Dolegala threw for 1,021 yards, completing 54 percent of his passes while throwing 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Following Pauldo’s transfer away from the team in the spring of 2016, Dolegala took over as the starter. As the lone starter, he nearly quadrupled his yardage output, throwing for 4,000 yards, while competing 59.7 percent of his passes as well as 15 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions.

As a team, the Blue Devils saw their rushing yards per game decrease from 130.2 to 91.4 and their passing yards per game increase from 161.6 to 267.2. Apart from the drastic differences, starting running back Cameron Nash saw his average yards per carry decrease in 2016, falling from 5.7 yards per carry to 4.2.

Follow The Recorder on social media for updates on the hiring process.