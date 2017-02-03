Basketball, Sports

Aleah Epps: The Silent Leader of the Blue Devils

by Kimberly Pena

As Aleah Epps strides through her last season as a Blue Devil guard, she only wants to be remembered as one thing from her career here at Central Connecticut State University, a leader.

“Everyone listens to me,” said Epps. “I am not really loud, I am not the type to get in your face or anything. I will calmly come to you and say, hey that wasn’t a good shot, but you know what we are going to keep pushing you and working with you.”

That type of attitude has certainly worked with her teammates as they look up to her as a role model and as someone who will push each player in the team in being the best they can be.

“We definitely turn to Aleah as our leader,” said sophomore teammate Andi Lydon. “She does a good job of finding our teammates on the floor. The good thing about Aleah is that she knows everyone’s strengths. If you are a shooter, she knows where to look for you. If you get to the basket she looks for you cutting. I think that’s what makes her so good is that she knows her teammates and knows when to get us the ball.”

Epps says she knows team chemistry is what is most important and it has been something that she holds strongly since the beginning of her playing hoops.

Epps a native from Bowie, Maryland played as a regular starter for the basketball team at Archbishop Spalding High School. She says although experiencing success with her old team, it made her adjustment to Central Connecticut State University a very low moment in her career as she faced limited playing time.

“Coming from a team where I was starting and we just won a championship back-to-back, I think that was hard for me,” said Epps. “I had to adjust and just know my place, know my role and when I was called upon I’ll be able to go out there and do my thing.”

However, she said that growth and change of role allowed herself to enjoy basketball more and grow character not only as a player, but as an individual.

“It (basketball) is the foundation of everything, just trying to use it to get where I want to be,” said Epps. “But at the same time it put me where I am supposed to be. I never knew that. In high school, I didn’t take it that serious, but after college, I feel like it is everything and that makes a big difference.”

In her final year as a Blue Devil, Epps has averaged 12 points per game and has an 82% free-throw success rate, both categories highest among her teammates. But, she knows personal statistics is not what matters, it is getting the team into the championships. A goal she has set for herself since coming to Central.

“I know I want to get to the championships. I think we have the potential,” said Epps. “We put in the work every day, we have the talent.”

She understands that she will not be returning to the court next year with her teammates and that is why she wants to make sure her presence is not forgotten. Although the team without Epps may be scary for some of her teammates, they are all aware that day will come.

“I definitely think it is going to be a transition because she’s our main ball handler and our facilitator,” said Lydon. “She is going to be big shoes to fill.”

However, the team has no need to worry about that now as they still have Epps for the remaining eight games of the regular season and maybe even longer if they make a run in the tournaments.

Epps just wants to continue to play her game and lead her team to championships galore as the final hurrah of the Aleah Epps story.

News

Cancelled courses reach all time high

by Angela Fortuna

More courses than ever have been cancelled this spring due to low enrollment at Central Connecticut State University.

“Cancellation of courses is the result of low enrollment a couple of weeks prior to the start of classes,” said Associate Dean and professor of biology Richard Roth.

The amount of cancelled courses for each academic department is different. Courses that are required in departments such as science and English see a smaller number of cancelled courses than ones students typically take as electives.

“We ended up having to cancel a couple of classes this semester due to low enrollment,” said Anthropology Department Acting Chair Kenneth Feder.

“Classes are generally cancelled when there is low student demand, and that isn’t the case for most [business] courses,” said Dean of the School of Business Ken Colwell.

According to Patrick Tucker from the Registrar’s Office, there were 124 courses cancelled this spring. In the spring semester of 2016, only 100 courses were cancelled, and in the spring semester of 2015, 85 courses were cancelled.

According to Kimberley Dumouchel-Cody, Advising and Career Specialist from the Center for Advising and Career Exploration (CACE), reasons why a course is cancelled include not enough students interested in taking the course, inconvenient times and the relocation of the professor. Often times, students and staff are not directly told why a course is cancelled.

At the end of the fall semester, students were given a day and time in which they were able to register for classes. Students with a higher number of credits were able to register for courses earlier than students with little to no credits.

“The big issue that we see all the time concerns timing. Students can’t always register in advance, usually it’s a financial issue holding them up, so some small classes are under enrolled by the time decisions are made to cancel,” said Feder.

Many students are unable to register for courses in advance because of holds on their account, which is mainly due to unfulfilled financial obligations. This gives the registrar the impression that only the students signed up for a class at the end of early registration want to take that class.

“Despite our best planning, enrollments fluctuate over time and sometimes our estimates are off,” said Colwell.

Even with the higher number of cancelled courses this spring, there are courses that are completely full in every day and time offered, leaving some students unable to take that class. Typically, these are the required courses like physical education and mathematics.

Many freshmen were unable to get into physical education courses this year, particularly PE 144.

Like a class can be cancelled, it can also be added, although the process is more difficult. For freshmen, transfer students and undeclared exploratory majors, Dumouchel-Cody said students have to go to the academic department for the class they are trying to get into. On top of that, CACE contacts the academic department to get more seats added to a class or to get more classes offered in general. The more students who go to the academic department, the better the chances are. Unfortunately, this process does not always work.

“It is so very important for students to register for their courses on time. That is the only way that we, as administrators, know what students need for the upcoming semesters,” said Roth.

News

Students and Faculty Fight for Higher Education

by Angela Fortuna and Sarah Willson

Students and faculty from across Connecticut rallied for affordable, quality higher education on the North Steps of the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The day-long rally involved hearing from legislators and expert panelists, as well as union and community leaders who were invited to voice their concerns about education, defunding and spending cuts.

“Today, in Hartford, groups of people from [Connecticut State Universities] and other various institutions are rallying together with the common goal of keeping the cost of tuition down and providing a better education,” said Central Connecticut State University student Teri-Lynn Bailey.

The rally, held in the Old Judiciary Room of the State Capitol Building,  included lobbying legislators, a student panel discussion and a Q&A with film director Steve Mims.

Participants had the privilege of taking part in a student panel discussion and viewing of the documentary, “Starving the Beast.” The film, released in March of 2016, focuses on state funding of public universities and the increasing cost of in-state college tuition. It explains, “College costs too much and delivers too little,” due to its lack of government funding.

The government is, “Trying to attack young people who are just trying to find a way to educate themselves,” said Southern Connecticut State University Professor Stephen Monroe Tomczak.

During the Q&A, the audience voiced questions, concerns and comments.

“They’re designing the system to fail,” said a participant in the discussion of the documentary.

“The government wants to cut funding to public institutions of higher education which would result in students and families paying more to attend college,” said Bailey.

When two legislators were asked about the issue, both said they wanted to stop cutting the budget for professors and their students, believing that it negatively impacts students.

Students and faculty expressed concern about the quality of the high-cost education that young people are receiving.

Tomczak and CCSU Professor John O’Connor believe that the value of public education has remained the same, even as school tuitions continue to rise.

“The reasons are purely political, not economical,” said Tomczak.

Counselors and services have been cut at CCSU over the years. Tuition also continues to rise every year.

“We have to work together,” said O’Connor.

Events like the rally help raise awareness to the issues of education defunding, spending cuts and tuition increases.

“If you want something to change, the only way to do it is by banding together with people who have a similar passion,” said Bailey.

News

SGA Readership Program

by Analisa Novak

Central Connecticut State University students will once again have unlimited access to the New York Times, thanks to a program re-launched by the Student Government Association (SGA).  The newspapers will be available complimentary, both in physical copy and online, starting this week according to SGA Academic Affair Chair, Wyatt Bosworth.

The SGA Readership Program is an enhancement of the previous newspaper subscription platform, that was available on campus up until last year. It ended after various different organizations stopped sponsoring free copies of both the New York Times and USA Today, leaving the campus with no national newspapers available.

After bringing the motion to the senate last year, Senator Bosworth argued for a school as populated as CCSU, a newspaper subscription is essential.

“You go to any public university of this size, there’s a physical newspaper. That’s an expectation of attending a high quality institution,” Bosworth said.

The motion was passed 24-4, with those not in favor arguing that the SGA shouldn’t be paying for a service that is already free.

“I like the idea of having the paper, if you go on the databases on our website, you can gain access to the New York times with today’s date, it goes back to 1980, so we do have access to it already,” said Senator Ariana Simeone.

The CCSU library does offers the New York Times on their database search, but only has one paper version for students to use. It could not leave the library and is on a first come, first serve basis.

“The papers that SGA provides are more up to date, because we usually get them much later than they do,” CCSU library technical assistant Alberto Cifuentes Jr. said.

The SGA Readership Program will offer complimentary copies of the New York Times located throughout various newsstand located on campus, including Memorial Hall and the Student Center.

“You need something to look at, that you can take where you go. We need actual copies. As we have seen today, most of us didn’t even know about this free access,” said Senator Caitlin Moreau

CCSU students will also receive access through digital passes, that can be accessed through mobile or online devices. Unlike the CCSU Library database, the SGA Readership Program will have full access to all articles, including photo and videos. Students can easily access any article even on the go, with the digital pass option.

“I like the on-go option the most, I honestly don’t read actual papers a lot, so I am more likely now to read issues, now that its on my phone,” said CCSU student Kaylah Gore.

The passes are available on a 24 hour renewal basis on the New York Times website. The number of passes are capped at 222, which is the same amount of newspapers that the campus receives.

 

News

Sitting Down with Dr. Toro

by Lauren Lustgarten

After a seven-month, nationwide search, on Oct. 20, the Board of Regents for Higher Education unanimously voted to make history at Central Connecticut State University. On Jan. 3, Dr. Zulma Toro became the first female and the first Hispanic president of the university.

As the first woman president of CCSU, many wonder if gender will have a positive or negative effect on the goals set in place and the future of the university, if any effect at all. Dr. Toro has never seen gender as an obstacle or something that makes anyone more or less than anybody else.

“Although, I do think that people have different expectations because of my gender and/or because of my ethnicity. Those expectations could be higher or lower for me rather than for other presidents, but that reality can open so many doors for me,” said Dr. Toro. “Given the demographics of this region, given the things this region needs to move forward, I think those are all assets that will help me in moving CCSU forward. I am a human being, a professional, trying to do the best I can for something I am passionate about.”

Just a few weeks into Dr. Toro’s first semester, she has already made strides in accomplishing all that she envisions for the future of CCSU.

“I have been not only meeting with the academic departments and faculty, but also our support offices to learn first what they do so I can understand where the action happens and what kind of opportunities we have to grow those programs and the type of education experiences they offer to students,” said Dr. Toro. “Also, I talk to them about where I see CCSU going and what I think the priorities will be that will guide the strategic planning process that we will engage ourselves in in the next few weeks.”

This process has been going very well, as Dr. Toro has learned quite a bit about CCSU. She has been able to use the information she has gathered to advocate for Central when she meets with legislatures. “At the same time, I am working with the leadership team, the union and faculty leaders to start moving forward with the priorities I have identified for the institution,” said Dr. Toro.

Dr. Toro’s first priority for CCSU is enrollment.

“We will be focusing on increasing enrollment, and to increase that, there are a lot of things we have to look at it. From the way we recruit students, to the way we retain students, to the educational experience we offer, to the marketing of the programs, to understanding what the things are that prospect students are looking for, but also what the things are that employers are looking for. And also, how we can allocate a citizen that is ready to contribute to society,” said Dr. Toro.

She explained the details about her priority of enrollment and the strategic planning process it involves. “So far, we know that we are the largest and the most affordable of the four-year institutions within the system,” said Dr. Toro. “We want to be the largest. We want to be 15,000 students. So, how are we going to get there? What are the things we need to do?”

As enrollment has already been dug into as a goal of Dr. Toro’s, the second priority remains extremely important; community engagement.

“According to the Carnegie Classification, we are a community-engaged institution, but I want the institution to be institutionalized across all programs across everything we do. And we need to do quite a bit of work still,” said Dr. Toro. “The objective is to take the institution to the communities we serve and to bring the communities to the institution; New Britain, Hartford, West Hartford. I want them to come to us for expertise. I want them to think that we are a resource that can work with them in the solution of the most pressing issues they are faced with. We have a lot of students that can be involved with these activities and a lot of faculty that can do scholarly work based on the issues the cities face.”

Dr. Toro doesn’t stop there when it comes to her goals for what she wants CCSU to be and do. The third priority is diversification of sources of funding. “That I will be very involved with. I will be fundraising, cultivating donors, asking donors to support the institutions and this will take me across the nation and also hopefully abroad to engage them in the Institution,” said Dr. Toro. “We will also try grant writing as a source of funding which will support our community engagement and support what we want to do.”

“CCSU has been able to accomplish quite a bit through the years and I can say that the future is really bright for this institution. We are well proficient, we have the commitment of faculty and staff and we have very unique and remarkable students that make us proud,” said Dr. Toro. “We have a lot of good things happening. We just have to assess what is working well, what can be working better and how we can go about strengthening and building upon those foundations to move CCSU to a new level of reputation and recognition. I think that everyone knows within the Central community all the good things we offer. However, that story has not been told enough outside of Central and we have to do that.”

Touching upon last week’s announcement about the new building coming in downtown, Dr. Toro hopes to continue on increasing CCSU’s presence in downtown New Britain. She is pushing to be a partner in the development of the city as she believes the university has the opportunity to help surrounding cities elevate the standard of living.

“Five years from now, when I am listening to a panel of students describing the reasons why they had to come to Central, I want them to say, ‘I came to Central because it was my top choice due to the quality of programs they offer and the opportunities they offer to engage with the communities around them.’ I want Central to be a destination for students. I don’t want Central to be a second choice.”

Dr. Toro earned a doctorate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a Master’s degree from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. Most recently, she was the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, making her the most qualified out of the 69 candidates that were looked at for the position at CCSU.

“We are going to be immortal in the nation in how we educate the student population we are serving and also in how we go about doing what we do; serving our students and our community,” said Dr. Toro.

Editorials, Opinion

Trump’s Muslim Ban Hurts More Than Helps

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued his seventh executive order in as many days.

His executive order banned refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya Sudan, Syria, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days.

All seven nations are predominately Muslim, yet not a single person has been killed in the U.S. since 9/11 from an extremist from those seven nations.

On top of that, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates – the four nations that the 9/11 terrorists were from – were oddly left off of the list.  Those are also countries that Trump either has, or attempted to do business with.

The ban completely bypasses the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of their national origin.

It is beyond a cliche at this point but the U.S. was founded on immigrants.  We have hundreds of years worth of history proving this exact statement.  Yet this executive order essentially throws all of that away.

Apart from ignoring the history of the U.S., the executive order also is a major threat to our nation’s safety and will yield consequences.

For the past year the power that ISIS holds has been dramatically reduced, and for the past several months the Iraqi military has been fighting ISIS in Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq and the last major stronghold being held by ISIS in the nation.  Every day Iraq gets closer to freeing the city, which could break the spine of ISIS.

ISIS uses propaganda and fear to recruit and while they were extremely successful in the past, luckily that is no longer the case. Yet this ban will simply give ISIS unlimited ammo for thousands of now forgotten about Middle Eastern young adults.  Which could reverse all of the hard work which has been done over the past year.

Over the past year we have stepped on the throat of the ISIS, yet this ban could very well have just picked them up, dusted off their shoulders and let them go.

In addition to putting more power in the hands of terrorist groups over seas, the executive order is simply inhumane. It denies entry to this country to continue a safe life. A quality this country was founded on, and prides itself over, stripped away for a reason that seems personal to President Trump.

The executive order seems to yield consequences that will hurt the U.S. and refugees seeking a safe haven, solely to benefit President Trump’s agenda which disregards the fact that no one in the U.S. has been killed by an extremist from those seven countries since 9/11.

Arts & Entertainment

The ‘Unapologetic’ Spoken Word Artist

by Kayla Murphy

On Tuesday Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. in Devil’s Den, Central Activities Network (CAN) hosted part one of a four part poetry series program. Over a hundred people attended to hear poet Ashley Haze perform.

“I thought her performance was very powerful,” said freshman elementary education student, Lyndsy Ignacio.

“She touched on very important topics and I thought she did a good job connecting with the audience,” said Ignacio.

“I was ten years old when I picked up a pen and a piece of paper,” said spoken word artist Ashley Haze.

“Every day after school I would write for an hour,” Haze said.

Haze had said that writing and performing poetry was her dream, but she realized that she would need a steady job first and then she could focus on her career.

Laughing, she said, “I work nine to five, and then from five to nine I work on my dream. It’s a good balance and practice to have.”

Haze’s pieces focused on many different aspects of life such as feminism, celebrities, Saturday mornings and cultural enlightenment of African Americans. Haze said that a lot of inspiration for her poems comes from current events and movies such as, “The Help” and “Alligator Bait.”

“I really liked her poem about body image,” said freshman nursing student Sarah Allen.

“Haze made good points about when people say she has a ‘pretty face’ but implying that her body isn’t. I like how she empowered feminism and talked about being beautiful inside and out,” Allen said.

In one of her poems, Haze responds to the idea of feminism with, “I can be eye candy and soul food because I can multitask.”

Damar Britto, a junior technology and engineering education major, said his favorite poem by Haze was “Saturday Mornings.”

“I could relate to her piece about immigration and housework because my great grandmother was a housemaid as well,” Britto said.

In her poem, Haze mentions about how she would clean spotless with her mother on Saturday mornings and how her grandmother was a hotel maid in Chicago.

Haze said she was taught that “cleanliness was close to godliness.”

For the next few months, students can join C.A.N in the rest of the poetry series. The next performer is Gabriel Ramirez: On What it Means to be Black, on February 1st at 8 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

On Feb. 13, at 8 p.m in Alumni Hall, “Kyla Lacey: On Her Experience of Domestic Violence and Abuse” is the third part of the series. The final performer is “Ebony Stewart: Selfless Spoken Word Artist,” on Mar. 21 at 8 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

Basketball, Sports

Blue Devils Don’t Reach Lucky Seven

by Kimberly Pena

The lady Blue Devils hot streak came to an end with a crushing 87-81 loss to St. Francis University, snapping their six-game winning streak. The lost tainted Central Connecticut’s perfect North East Conference play record to 6-1. The Blue Devils’ season record now stands at 7-11.

The Blue Devils started the game on a hot start with a 9-2 run. Sophomore Kiana Patterson was in part responsible for the first good quarter as she scored 12 points and was 5-of-6 shooting, which included 2 three-pointers. The Blue Devils ended the quarter with a 26-20 lead after the Red Flash scored 9 straight points in the last three minutes of the first quarter. All points came from NEC’s scoring leader Jessica Kovatch.

The momentum would remain with the Red Flash as they began the second quarter on a 17-2 run.  About seven minutes into the second quarter, the Red Flash would take its first lead of the game from a three-pointer by Mya Wynn.

The Blue Devils did not help their own cause as they turned over the ball 12 times. Sophomore Andi Lydon tried to  give life back to the Blue Devils with a bank-shot which ended a five-minute scoring drought and cutting the lead to 39-30 with 4:38 to go.

Freshman Taylor Goode came off the bench to continue to bring the sparks of life to Central. She connected with Patterson for back-to-back transition shots in the final minutes before the half to bring down the lead 45-40.  Kovatch ended the first quarter with 22 points.

The Blue Devils opened up the second half with another hot run of their own, going 10-5. This included 5 straight shots from Lydon to help Central regain the lead 50-49. But the Red Flash found their groove once again to head into the fourth quarter with a 68-67 lead over Central.

With a little over seven minutes into the final quarter, freshman Ashley Chin connected to Lydon for a three-pointer, Lydon’s fourth three-pointer of the quarter of the game. But the red-hot Kovatch scored 3 consecutive shots to give SFU an 8-point lead with less than five minutes left in the quarter.

With less than two minutes in the game and the streak on the line, Lydon scored a jump shot to make it a one possession game, and dropped in 2 free throws, making the score 82-81. But Kovatch would not allow it as she scored her ninth three-pointer of the game to end the ladies’ winning streak.

Kovatch finished the game with a whopping 45 points, a career high. Lydon also finished the game with a career high 29 points and had 14 rebounds. Central’s own Giocelis Reynoso finished the game with 20 rebounds and added 5 blocked shots and Aleah Epps led with 6 assists.

Central shot 30-for-75 from the field compared to SFU who made 33-of-83 of its attempts. The Blue Devils out-rebounded SFU 59-41 and had more assists, 16-14. But the Blue Devils turned over the ball 21 times compared to Red Flash who turned over the ball 10 times.

The Blue Devils look to go on another win streak when they face Bryant University on their home turf Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

News

How Police are Dealing with Mental Health

by Cyrus dos Santos

Police officers are frustrated with the lack of resources available to help handle the ever-growing mental health issues in today’s society.

“You really have to be a psychologist,” said Central Connecticut State University Police Sgt. Jerry Erwin. “Because of our current budget crisis in Connecticut, and nationwide, a lot of social services have been cut.” Erwin acknowledged the toll our economy has taken on social programs that many, including law enforcement officials, have relied on. 

“The people dealing with these mental health issues don’t get the services they should be getting because of budget cuts,” said Erwin. “Police officers now have to be those people.”

Erwin said, referring to local hospitals, that they get people help through other services. However, once admitted, many end up back on the streets after a short while.

“I’m not blaming the hospitals,” said UConn Health Police Officer Sean Butler. “They do their best.”

Butler said that law enforcement does a great job of identifying mental illnesses and getting those suffering from a mental illness to the hospital, while sharing his dissatisfaction with the status quo. 

“We deal with the issues every day, all day. Same people over and over. They go to the hospital and are back, put on the street in hours,” Butler said, while admitting the duration can at times be longer. “But they always end up back on the street and nothing has changed.”

In early 2016, the Connecticut legislature tried to pass House Bill No. 5271 (HB-5271) that focused on law enforcement and their dealings with mental illness. It also would have required all police departments in the state to have an on-call mental health expert available at any time. HB-5271 was defeated in the Appropriations Committee.        

On June 7, 2016, Gov. Dannel Malloy signed House Bill No. 5547 (HB-5547) into action. It calls for an assembled task force to investigate the current training curriculum for all police, both incoming cadets and veteran officers.  

The bill states as follows: “The task force shall examine: (1) The current basic curriculum and practices, (2) the instruction and delivery of the basic curriculum, (3) the feasibility and desirability of offering training at satellite campuses, and (4) such other topics as the task force deems appropriate relating to police training.”

However, many officers do not believe training is the problem.

“The problem isn’t with law enforcement not knowing how to deal with mental illness. The problem is the massive numbers of people with mental illness on the street, and no place for them to receive long-term care. Years ago, there were multiple long-term care facilities for mental illness. The state closed them. The state needs to bring those facilities back,” said Butler.

The Governor’s office did not respond for comment.

This issue does not stop in Connecticut. It is a story that can be found throughout the United States.

“In my 23 years of police work, I can confidently say that the mentally ill and those suffering from drug addiction have not received the treatment they need,” said retired New York Police Department Sgt. Angel Rosa.

The Brooklyn native echoed Erwin’s claim when he said, “Officers are forced to be psychologists, social workers, parents, friends and the list goes on.”

“City and state governments don’t want to spend the money it takes to help these folks,” said Rosa. “In the end, they spend the money on lawsuits and re-training of officers.”   

“What most folks don’t know is that officers are constantly training,” Rosa said, noting that every time something does go wrong, the blame is placed on the training of the officers involved. “Yet that same officer handled hundreds of other [mental illness] cases with no incident.”

In the state of Connecticut, police cadets attend a class designed to prepare them for handling issues surrounding mental health.

“When recruits are going through the academy, there is a specific class, it’s a block of training on awareness of mental health,” said Police Officers Standards and Training Council Certified Instructor Liam O’Brien.

Taking a closer look at the current practice and standards of law enforcement training shouldn’t be viewed as a bad thing. At least, that is what Berlin Police Chief Paul Fitzgerald thinks.

“I think it’s valid, the examination of the curriculum,” said Fitzgerald, a member of HB-5547’s task force. “However, I think it’s a response to what’s happening across the nation, not so much what is happening in Connecticut.”

“We’re probably one of the best trained states,” he said, “as far as law enforcement goes, in the country.”

Fitzgerald is also a member of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association (CPCA), a strong opponent of the bill that would have demanded departments to employ mental health professionals to aid officers.

“Really, it was cost,” Fitzgerald said, explaining the CPCA’s issue with HB-5271. “It was an expense that was being forced upon the communities.”

Fitzgerald said, ideally, “We would like to have a mental health person with us when we go on a mental health call. But it’s not really feasible. It is an added burden that’s put on police officers.”

Though the task force is in its infancy, there is hope to find a way to fix the current issues.

“I think everything’s on the table,” said Andrew Clark, director for the Institute for Municipal & Regional Policy at CCSU and member of HB-5547’s task force. “Everything,” includes the topic of mental health, said Clark.

Since the task force’s first meeting on Dec. 6, 2016, they have established a desire to reach out to the communities for feedback, Clark explained.

“One of the things we’re designing is a survey for populations to say, ‘what do you think could benefit police training?’ So, I imagine one of the things that could happen is surveys to communities and constituent groups, like those in the mental health arena that could say, ‘This is needed,’” said Clark.

On Dec. 7, 2016, the U.S. Senate passed the 21st Century Cures Act with an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 94-5. It provides $6 billion for public health and medical research and is available nationwide. It was signed into law six days later by President Barack Obama.

According to the Council of State Government Justice Center, the bill covers: “Several criminal justice reform measures related to the issue of mental health, including the enactment of the Comprehensive Justice and Mental Health Act and the reauthorization of the Mentally Ill Offender Treatment and Crime Reduction Act.”           

Despite the claim that Connecticut police officers are some of the best trained in the country, Fitzgerald is not pleased with the support he has seen from the state. 

“Currently, the state has cut funding for our training academy,” said Fitzgerald. “The staff down there has been cut because of the budget deficit. Although police are being asked to do more, and do it better, we’re getting less resources in which to train for those situations.”

“The first thing I’d like to see is improved funding for our training,” said Fitzgerald. “I think the task force will also address that, because everyone wants the police officers to be the best that they can be, and if that’s the case, then we need to train them.”

The task force will meet once a month. Their report is due Oct. 1.

News

An Inside Look at the Recent Women’s March

by Angela Fortuna and Lauren Lustgarten

Mixed emotions filled the air across the United States following Friday’s events. Although, there was one common feeling among the millions of people who gathered to protest in the streets of many big cities across the country this past Saturday, Jan. 21.

With more than two million people protesting in the Women’s March all across the world, the movement could be one of the biggest in U.S. history.

Of these cities included New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Hartford and many more.

“It was amazing to see so many people out there standing up for what they believe in, and it felt good to know that so many other people feel the way I do,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison student Gillian Quinn.

Quinn informs that there were between 75,000 and 100,000 people at the march in Madison, Wisconsin.

Although the demonstrations were mainly focused on women’s rights, that is not the only cause that was protested.

The protests were held to make a difference and raise awareness of issues such as reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights under the new United States president, Donald Trump.

“A lot of things that our current president and his colleagues have been doing have been absolutely deplorable and have transcended not only women’s rights, but really rights for all,” says Central Connecticut State University student Levanie Freeman, who attended the march in Hartford.

Many of the people involved in these protests have never protested before.

The issues that were protested are important to many Americans, causing large numbers of people to come out and defend their views.

“I knew sitting around and just being angry about it wouldn’t do anything,” said Quinn. “I had to get out there and have my voice be heard.”

For many, being heard was the largest motive in attending. CCSU freshman Shelby Williams attended the march in Washington D.C. and explained it as “an intense experience.”

“Although this experience was intense, I would do it all over again if I could,” said Williams.

As a member of the Youth for Socialist Action group here on CCSU’s campus, Williams felt as if it was her obligation as a comrade to attend the march.

“As a woman of color, to be in solidarity with other women that are trying to prevent the cut of Planned Parenthood and sustain other civil liberties such as maintaining our right to abortion, I felt I had to be there,” said Williams. “The march was peaceful with a lot of pissed off people. Everyone from all walks of life made sure to make it to this march and we all felt angry, but most of all, we wanted change.”

Perhaps what made people feel most passionate about their experience at the march was the feeling of connectedness and togetherness they felt with the people who were marching next to them.

“To see so many people [come] together to fight and speak up for the same thing was so empowering,” said Freeman. “I met people that I would never have met otherwise.”

Quinn remains hopeful for the future and hopes that we, as a nation, will continue to make similar huge strides in the years to come.