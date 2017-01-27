Basketball, Sports

Blue Devils Don’t Reach Lucky Seven

by Kimberly Pena

The lady Blue Devils hot streak came to an end with a crushing 87-81 loss to St. Francis University, snapping their six-game winning streak. The lost tainted Central Connecticut’s perfect North East Conference play record to 6-1. The Blue Devils’ season record now stands at 7-11.

The Blue Devils started the game on a hot start with a 9-2 run. Sophomore Kiana Patterson was in part responsible for the first good quarter as she scored 12 points and was 5-of-6 shooting, which included 2 three-pointers. The Blue Devils ended the quarter with a 26-20 lead after the Red Flash scored 9 straight points in the last three minutes of the first quarter. All points came from NEC’s scoring leader Jessica Kovatch.

The momentum would remain with the Red Flash as they began the second quarter on a 17-2 run.  About seven minutes into the second quarter, the Red Flash would take its first lead of the game from a three-pointer by Mya Wynn.

The Blue Devils did not help their own cause as they turned over the ball 12 times. Sophomore Andi Lydon tried to  give life back to the Blue Devils with a bank-shot which ended a five-minute scoring drought and cutting the lead to 39-30 with 4:38 to go.

Freshman Taylor Goode came off the bench to continue to bring the sparks of life to Central. She connected with Patterson for back-to-back transition shots in the final minutes before the half to bring down the lead 45-40.  Kovatch ended the first quarter with 22 points.

The Blue Devils opened up the second half with another hot run of their own, going 10-5. This included 5 straight shots from Lydon to help Central regain the lead 50-49. But the Red Flash found their groove once again to head into the fourth quarter with a 68-67 lead over Central.

With a little over seven minutes into the final quarter, freshman Ashley Chin connected to Lydon for a three-pointer, Lydon’s fourth three-pointer of the quarter of the game. But the red-hot Kovatch scored 3 consecutive shots to give SFU an 8-point lead with less than five minutes left in the quarter.

With less than two minutes in the game and the streak on the line, Lydon scored a jump shot to make it a one possession game, and dropped in 2 free throws, making the score 82-81. But Kovatch would not allow it as she scored her ninth three-pointer of the game to end the ladies’ winning streak.

Kovatch finished the game with a whopping 45 points, a career high. Lydon also finished the game with a career high 29 points and had 14 rebounds. Central’s own Giocelis Reynoso finished the game with 20 rebounds and added 5 blocked shots and Aleah Epps led with 6 assists.

Central shot 30-for-75 from the field compared to SFU who made 33-of-83 of its attempts. The Blue Devils out-rebounded SFU 59-41 and had more assists, 16-14. But the Blue Devils turned over the ball 21 times compared to Red Flash who turned over the ball 10 times.

The Blue Devils look to go on another win streak when they face Bryant University on their home turf Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

How Police are Dealing with Mental Health

by Cyrus dos Santos

Police officers are frustrated with the lack of resources available to help handle the ever-growing mental health issues in today’s society.

“You really have to be a psychologist,” said Central Connecticut State University Police Sgt. Jerry Erwin. “Because of our current budget crisis in Connecticut, and nationwide, a lot of social services have been cut.” Erwin acknowledged the toll our economy has taken on social programs that many, including law enforcement officials, have relied on. 

“The people dealing with these mental health issues don’t get the services they should be getting because of budget cuts,” said Erwin. “Police officers now have to be those people.”

Erwin said, referring to local hospitals, that they get people help through other services. However, once admitted, many end up back on the streets after a short while.

“I’m not blaming the hospitals,” said UConn Health Police Officer Sean Butler. “They do their best.”

Butler said that law enforcement does a great job of identifying mental illnesses and getting those suffering from a mental illness to the hospital, while sharing his dissatisfaction with the status quo. 

“We deal with the issues every day, all day. Same people over and over. They go to the hospital and are back, put on the street in hours,” Butler said, while admitting the duration can at times be longer. “But they always end up back on the street and nothing has changed.”

In early 2016, the Connecticut legislature tried to pass House Bill No. 5271 (HB-5271) that focused on law enforcement and their dealings with mental illness. It also would have required all police departments in the state to have an on-call mental health expert available at any time. HB-5271 was defeated in the Appropriations Committee.        

On June 7, 2016, Gov. Dannel Malloy signed House Bill No. 5547 (HB-5547) into action. It calls for an assembled task force to investigate the current training curriculum for all police, both incoming cadets and veteran officers.  

The bill states as follows: “The task force shall examine: (1) The current basic curriculum and practices, (2) the instruction and delivery of the basic curriculum, (3) the feasibility and desirability of offering training at satellite campuses, and (4) such other topics as the task force deems appropriate relating to police training.”

However, many officers do not believe training is the problem.

“The problem isn’t with law enforcement not knowing how to deal with mental illness. The problem is the massive numbers of people with mental illness on the street, and no place for them to receive long-term care. Years ago, there were multiple long-term care facilities for mental illness. The state closed them. The state needs to bring those facilities back,” said Butler.

The Governor’s office did not respond for comment.

This issue does not stop in Connecticut. It is a story that can be found throughout the United States.

“In my 23 years of police work, I can confidently say that the mentally ill and those suffering from drug addiction have not received the treatment they need,” said retired New York Police Department Sgt. Angel Rosa.

The Brooklyn native echoed Erwin’s claim when he said, “Officers are forced to be psychologists, social workers, parents, friends and the list goes on.”

“City and state governments don’t want to spend the money it takes to help these folks,” said Rosa. “In the end, they spend the money on lawsuits and re-training of officers.”   

“What most folks don’t know is that officers are constantly training,” Rosa said, noting that every time something does go wrong, the blame is placed on the training of the officers involved. “Yet that same officer handled hundreds of other [mental illness] cases with no incident.”

In the state of Connecticut, police cadets attend a class designed to prepare them for handling issues surrounding mental health.

“When recruits are going through the academy, there is a specific class, it’s a block of training on awareness of mental health,” said Police Officers Standards and Training Council Certified Instructor Liam O’Brien.

Taking a closer look at the current practice and standards of law enforcement training shouldn’t be viewed as a bad thing. At least, that is what Berlin Police Chief Paul Fitzgerald thinks.

“I think it’s valid, the examination of the curriculum,” said Fitzgerald, a member of HB-5547’s task force. “However, I think it’s a response to what’s happening across the nation, not so much what is happening in Connecticut.”

“We’re probably one of the best trained states,” he said, “as far as law enforcement goes, in the country.”

Fitzgerald is also a member of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association (CPCA), a strong opponent of the bill that would have demanded departments to employ mental health professionals to aid officers.

“Really, it was cost,” Fitzgerald said, explaining the CPCA’s issue with HB-5271. “It was an expense that was being forced upon the communities.”

Fitzgerald said, ideally, “We would like to have a mental health person with us when we go on a mental health call. But it’s not really feasible. It is an added burden that’s put on police officers.”

Though the task force is in its infancy, there is hope to find a way to fix the current issues.

“I think everything’s on the table,” said Andrew Clark, director for the Institute for Municipal & Regional Policy at CCSU and member of HB-5547’s task force. “Everything,” includes the topic of mental health, said Clark.

Since the task force’s first meeting on Dec. 6, 2016, they have established a desire to reach out to the communities for feedback, Clark explained.

“One of the things we’re designing is a survey for populations to say, ‘what do you think could benefit police training?’ So, I imagine one of the things that could happen is surveys to communities and constituent groups, like those in the mental health arena that could say, ‘This is needed,’” said Clark.

On Dec. 7, 2016, the U.S. Senate passed the 21st Century Cures Act with an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 94-5. It provides $6 billion for public health and medical research and is available nationwide. It was signed into law six days later by President Barack Obama.

According to the Council of State Government Justice Center, the bill covers: “Several criminal justice reform measures related to the issue of mental health, including the enactment of the Comprehensive Justice and Mental Health Act and the reauthorization of the Mentally Ill Offender Treatment and Crime Reduction Act.”           

Despite the claim that Connecticut police officers are some of the best trained in the country, Fitzgerald is not pleased with the support he has seen from the state. 

“Currently, the state has cut funding for our training academy,” said Fitzgerald. “The staff down there has been cut because of the budget deficit. Although police are being asked to do more, and do it better, we’re getting less resources in which to train for those situations.”

“The first thing I’d like to see is improved funding for our training,” said Fitzgerald. “I think the task force will also address that, because everyone wants the police officers to be the best that they can be, and if that’s the case, then we need to train them.”

The task force will meet once a month. Their report is due Oct. 1.

An Inside Look at the Recent Women’s March

by Angela Fortuna and Lauren Lustgarten

Mixed emotions filled the air across the United States following Friday’s events. Although, there was one common feeling among the millions of people who gathered to protest in the streets of many big cities across the country this past Saturday, Jan. 21.

With more than two million people protesting in the Women’s March all across the world, the movement could be one of the biggest in U.S. history.

Of these cities included New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Hartford and many more.

“It was amazing to see so many people out there standing up for what they believe in, and it felt good to know that so many other people feel the way I do,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison student Gillian Quinn.

Quinn informs that there were between 75,000 and 100,000 people at the march in Madison, Wisconsin.

Although the demonstrations were mainly focused on women’s rights, that is not the only cause that was protested.

The protests were held to make a difference and raise awareness of issues such as reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights under the new United States president, Donald Trump.

“A lot of things that our current president and his colleagues have been doing have been absolutely deplorable and have transcended not only women’s rights, but really rights for all,” says Central Connecticut State University student Levanie Freeman, who attended the march in Hartford.

Many of the people involved in these protests have never protested before.

The issues that were protested are important to many Americans, causing large numbers of people to come out and defend their views.

“I knew sitting around and just being angry about it wouldn’t do anything,” said Quinn. “I had to get out there and have my voice be heard.”

For many, being heard was the largest motive in attending. CCSU freshman Shelby Williams attended the march in Washington D.C. and explained it as “an intense experience.”

“Although this experience was intense, I would do it all over again if I could,” said Williams.

As a member of the Youth for Socialist Action group here on CCSU’s campus, Williams felt as if it was her obligation as a comrade to attend the march.

“As a woman of color, to be in solidarity with other women that are trying to prevent the cut of Planned Parenthood and sustain other civil liberties such as maintaining our right to abortion, I felt I had to be there,” said Williams. “The march was peaceful with a lot of pissed off people. Everyone from all walks of life made sure to make it to this march and we all felt angry, but most of all, we wanted change.”

Perhaps what made people feel most passionate about their experience at the march was the feeling of connectedness and togetherness they felt with the people who were marching next to them.

“To see so many people [come] together to fight and speak up for the same thing was so empowering,” said Freeman. “I met people that I would never have met otherwise.”

Quinn remains hopeful for the future and hopes that we, as a nation, will continue to make similar huge strides in the years to come.

Welcoming New President Toro

by Alonso Velasquez

Central Connecticut State University welcomed President Zulma Toro at a reception held in Alumni Hall on Jan. 19th.

CCSU faculty and students filled the tables set up in Alumni Hall to enjoy finger foods, have the opportunity to mingle with each other and meet the new president for themselves.

The ceremony was open to the public, which resulted in many in the CCSU community taking the opportunity to meet Toro.

Many in attendance spoke of their hopes and expectations for the incoming president.

Student Chris Morales hopes that the new president will “improve student retention and support Greek life.”

CCSU Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Zdzislaw Kremens explained that, being an engineer himself, he likes that Toro “is an engineer. She is very energetic. I think she will be a very good president.”

Freshman Akai Long hopes that she fosters innovation. “She said that her plan involved a new building that CCSU recently purchased. I hope she has an active presence, as the predecessor didn’t.”

“I hope most of all that she has an open door policy, and is a transparent and accessible president,” said Student Government Association (SGA) Chair of Academic Affairs Wyatt Bosworth. “This is what truly causes positive change. She came to the student government meeting yesterday and sat down with us for an hour. She met with clubs and organizations. She cares deeply about getting student input and that’s a good first sign.”

“If we have a direct line of communication between the leadership of the university and the students, then we can collaborate and move the institution to be what we need to be,” said Toro at the SGA meeting on Jan. 18th.

“Things I hope she can improve on, would be for her to maintain a good relationship with the legislature of the governor’s office, we’re facing very big budget cuts this year,” said Bosworth. “The state needs to see her be an effective, transformative president, so they can continue to invest in this institution. And I hope that she keeps a high standard for academics, and funds our student activities appropriately.”

“We are going to make the case for Central once again to see if we can somehow at least maintain the current support from the state. We will continue to advocate for Central, because we are helping the students,” said Toro during the SGA meeting, in regards to the university budget.

Student Jose Diaz said Toro could help the Latino community. “At CCSU, there is a lot that can be done. So I think the expectation is to help the immigrant community and having more resources and being open to talking with students.”

CCSU Latin American Student Organization (LASO) co-director Awilda Reasco said, “I would like the support of Dr. Toro to enhance our diversity, because CCSU is in the backyard of Hartford and New Britain and we have so many talented young students of color, Latino, African American, low income students that we need to reach out, by giving access to them.”

The gala was part of a string of events intended to help Toro learn more about the CCSU community. The day prior to the event, she spoke for an hour to the SGA, and LASO also hosted an event for her.
Toro is CCSU’s 13th president, succeeding Dr. Jack Miller, and officially started her term on Jan. 3rd.

Healthcare is a right, not a privilege

by Lorenzo Burgio

Healthcare in the United States is being compromised due to it being viewed as a privilege, and not a right.

For years there has been a continuous debate over whether or not healthcare is a constitutional right. This discussion has recently been highlighted due to recent protests and changes in administration.

In lieu of this ongoing debate and recent friction, it seems necessary to clarify a few of the countless reasons healthcare is a constitutional right.

One reason was called to attention on Jan. 15 at a rally of nearly 6,000 people held in Boston at the Faneuil Hall, to protest Republican efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. This was one of about 35 rallies held across the country, organized by Bernie Sanders.

“We are making a statement that healthcare is not a privilege, it’s a right for everybody,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The goal of Mayor Walsh and his supporters is a right that has been asked for repeatedly and is seen in many other countries. It is also a right that is clearly defined in the Constitution.

“The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and exercise to pay the debts and provide the common defense and general welfare of the United States,” states the Constitution of the United States.

This clause clearly states that Congress has the power to use tax money for universal healthcare, that will help the general welfare of the people in this country.

It seems though, Congress has cut up this clause into various pieces, and picked on the desired parts.

For many, the reason for opposing universal healthcare is fear of losing money due to increased taxes. However, this same concern is not seen when taxes are taken for military funding or to pay off national debts.

Because of the first two elements in this clause of the Constitution, without hesitation, taxes have always been used to fund the country’s military and pay debts. But there has been an overwhelming level of uncertainty and doubt when it comes to spending tax money on something as fundamental as healthcare.

Handling clearly defined human and constitutional rights in a selective, agenda-driven manner is unacceptable. Law and policymakers in this country need to get rid of this level of hypocrisy and obvious disrespect for the Constitution, and begin to uphold the constitutional rights the Founding Fathers set for this country; which includes universal healthcare.

CCSU English Department Hosts Alumni Panel

 

by Jackson Rioux

“It was all frustrations and roadblocks, and there was one moment of happiness and that’s when you get a job.”

Those candid words were spoken by Central Connecticut State University alumnus Ian Mangione at “The Road Taken,” an event hosted by the CCSU English Department on Oct. 27.

“The Road Taken” offered the chance for current CCSU students and faculty to gain insight from recent graduates’ experiences in the “job search.” The event allowed alumni to, “discuss their current employment, additional training or education that helped them realize their career goals.”

“The Road Taken” ran from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at Mid-Campus Hall. There were two panels of English alumni, with the first one taking the floor at 7:30 p.m.

The first panel featured four alumni who found their jobs as educators through varied paths. The panel was called, “Many Roads Leading to Rome: Divergent Paths to Careers as Educators.” Each speaker took the time to discuss his or her current position, former experience and other related career factors during the 45-minute panel.

The first panel drew plenty of responses from the audience as the panelists talked about odd or completely unrelated prior jobs.

For instance, panelist Mike Rebeschi formerly worked in a kitchen as a chef. Rebeschi enjoyed being able to play music in the kitchen, although he did say, “I got sick of crepes really fast,” as laughter rang out throughout the room. Rebeschi, who graduated from CCSU in 2015, has moved on from the kitchen, as he is now a master’s degree candidate in elementary education at Southern Connecticut State University.

The first group of panelists also took time to discuss their differing personalities and teaching methods before taking questions from the audience.

The second panel was titled, “Many Romes: Paths Leading to Diverse Careers.” Each panelist had taken a career path toward Government, Health Management, Industry, Librarianship, Public Relations or Writing.

This panel discussed specific skill sets hiring teams look at. They also gave advice regarding resumes and networking among other topics.

Nicolas Phillips, who graduated from CCSU in 2011, placed a significant amount of importance on one skill set.

“If you have great grammar skills and you can write, there’s always a place for you at a company,” said Phillips. “Everyone needs good writers.”

Phillips has been able to translate these skills into a Corporate Communications position at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The other panelists agreed with Phillips as they cited other helpful skills that were acquired through majoring in English.

“It’s good to have the English skills to know how to communicate to a broad group of people,” said Kimberly Gierla. “It’s good to know how to communicate and get your point across.”

Kassondra Mangione cited her journalism background as a beneficial asset toward her Communications and Public Relations Manager role with Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

“One way I marketed myself when interviewing for the job was I know how the reporter’s mind works,” she said. “I know what it takes to get a press release picked up by the media.”

Mangione’s example aimed to further show that a student’s major does not necessarily restrict a student to a narrow field upon graduation.

As a whole, the panel provided insightful advice to an audience that may soon be finding themselves in the shoes of the panelists.

Donald Trump’s FBI

by Kristina Vakhman

In the week before the election, an the FBI stated there was no change in verdict regarding Hilary Clinton, FBI director James Comey sent a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 saying that the bureau would be reopening the probe into Clinton’s emails.

Leaked to the public by Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz, the letter explained Comey’s reasons to believe that newly discovered Clinton emails possibly contained pieces of evidence “that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” of an “unrelated case.” The emails were found on a seized laptop belonging to former congressman and top Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s husband, Anthony Weiner, during an investigation of him sending explicit text messages to a minor. The bureau will be going through more than 650,000 emails in search of related evidence.

This bombshell proclamation came less than two weeks before the presidential election. Though Comey stated that the emails could be benign and that he didn’t want to create “a misleading impression” by announcing the investigation at this time, the letter garnered bipartisan opposition. Over 100 former Justice Department officials openly criticized Comey for the letter’s close proximity to Election Tuesday.

“We cannot recall a prior instance where a senior Justice Department official—Republican or Democrat—has, on the eve of a major election, issued a public statement where the mere disclosure of information may impact the election’s outcome,’’ they wrote.

Tim Kaine, Clinton’s vice presidential candidate, joined in on the backlash, accusing Comey and the FBI of propagating “a double standard.” He cited the contrast between Comey’s refusal to publicly comment on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia and his eagerness to investigate Clinton’s emails.

“He [Comey] said that the FBI has a long-standing protocol that we will not make statements like this right before an election,” Kaine said, rephrasing Comey’s explanation to his resistance to sign a FBI conclusion on Russia aiding Trump. “Why do these protocols need to get followed with respect to Russia’s involvement in activities to influence the election, but they don’t need to be followed with Hillary Clinton?”

Even Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of Comey’s most vocal advocates at the beginning of his term as FBI director, expressed concern, stating that Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation at this time could “damage” the FBI’s credibility “in immeasurable ways.”

The effects of the letter’s publication are indeed proving to be harmful to the FBI’s previously unbiased impression. “The Guardian” recently spoke to several retired and currently serving FBI officials, “none of whom were willing or cleared to speak on the record.” Many bluntly stated that, specifically, Comey’s department is anti-Clinton and heavily supportive of the Republican nominee.

“The FBI is Trumpland,” one current agent told the paper, adding that Clinton is “the antichrist personified to a large swath of FBI personnel” and “the reason why they’re [Clinton’s emails] leaking is they’re [FBI] pro-Trump.”

The FBI’s bias was furthered when one of Trump’s top surrogates, Rudy Giuliani, hinted to “Fox and Friends” about the Republican nominee’s campaign having “a couple of surprises left” that would be “enormously effective” against Clinton. This statement came two days before Comey sent the letter to Congress. This rose suspicion that FBI insiders had leaked the bureau’s plan on Clinton’s emails to the Trump campaign, taking Giuliani’s close ties with the FBI into account. Giuliani later denied the allegations in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The FBI is currently reviewing the Clinton emails, having now officially obtained a warrant. The investigation will continue for months after the election.

Happening Around The World: South Korean President Facing Call to Resign

by Alonso Velasquez

Tens of thousands of South Koreans protested in Seoul last Saturday, demanding President Park Geun-hye to resign. This comes after allegations that Park revealed classified secrets to a  close friend not related to the government.

The crowd gathered in Gwanghwamun square, where it was estimated that anywhere from 45,000 to 200,000 citizens held signs saying “Park Geun-hye out” and “treason by a secret government.” Some stated that if Park doesn’t step down, the government should try to impeach her. The protest came a day after a teary Park apologized on national television for the scandal, stating that it was “all my fault.” In response to the outrage, she has removed prime minister and second-in-command Hwang Kyo-ahn and has reshuffled her cabinet, nominating three new senior officials. The nominees will have to be appointed by the national parliament. Many opposition politicians  are also requesting that the parliament should name the next prime minister.

The friend in question is Choi Soon Sil, who was arrested by prosecutors earlier in the week with charges of fraud and abuse of power. Choi, daughter of a late  pseudo-Christian leader and a longtime friend of Park, is believed to have received around $70 million from businesses pressured by the government to help fund her. It is alleged that Choi repeatedly meddled in government affairs such as making policy, appointing ministers and even picking the president’s clothing. The scandal began when Korean network JTBC uncovered that Choi had received secret documents via a tablet.

Due to her “shamanic” traditions, she is seen as Korea’s “Rasputin.”

Choi’s late father was a spiritual mentor to Park’s father, who was former President Park Chung-hee. After the elder Park was assassinated, the younger Park was alleged to have been greatly influenced by the younger Choi. In Park’s inauguration, she stood close to a tree with colorful silk purses, reportedly at the request of Choi to bring prosperity. However, Park denies participating in “occultic rituals” with Choi in Seoul’s presidential palace, nicknamed the “Blue House.”

Many Koreans are outraged over the scandal and feel like Park has been a puppet, with Choi really leading from the shadows.

Park currently sits at a record low five percent approval ratings, down from 30 percent before the scandal. Park has 15 months remaining in her term, with the next election scheduled for December 2017. If Park is to resign, law dictates that there must be an election within the following 60 days. While several politicians have asked Park to step down, opposition parties have resisted going full-force, fearing that it could negatively alter next year’s scheduled election.  Park became her nation’s first female president after winning a close race in 2012. She has regularly been criticized as being a dictator’s daughter as her father ruled the country as a military strongmen from 1962 until 1979.

Two former presidential aides, An Chong Bum and Jeong Ho Seung, have also been arrested for allegations that they helped fund Choi.

There were also protests in smaller cities like Gwangju, where 3,000 citizens protested.

The Curse Is Over!

 

by Kimberly Pena

One of the greatest post seasons that this generation will ever see has come to an end and the conclusion was nothing short of incredible. The Chicago Cubs ended America’s longest championship drought with their first World Series win in 108 years. They ended their magical season in dramatic fashion by roaring back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians in a nerve-wracking Game Seven.

“Game Seven,” for many sports fans, is one of the most anticipated and greatest words ever spoken in sports. All hands are on deck and every rule in the book is off the table. Both managers will do everything in their power to assure victory, even if it means that they have to make bizarre decisions that they would never make in the regular season. That is how pivotal Game Seven is: winner takes all.

Game Seven was filled with that and more. The game began with a bang as Dexter Fowler became the first player in MLB history to hit a lead-off home run to begin a Game Seven. Later on the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon made a questionable move in the fifth inning when he removed pitcher Kyle Hendricks from the game after a harmless two-out walk. Prior to the walk, Hendricks was absolutely dominating the Indian’s offense and had an 5-1 cushion. With the new pitcher in, John Lester was a bit erratic and threw a wild pitch, which led to two runs across the board. One of those runners got on from an infield hit against Lester, cutting the lead to 5-3.

The Cubs would eventually get one of those runs back by a home run from the veteran catcher David Ross. The game was really beginning at that point. In the eighth inning, with two outs and a runner on base, Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman came in the game to get the final out of the inning. However, an obvious fatigue, Chapman was not able to get the job done as he allowed a dramatic game tying two-run home run from the bat of Indians’s outfielder Rajai Davis, tying the game 6-6.

The game remained tied heading into the 10th inning. But before the inning began, there was a 17-minute rain delay, allowing the Cubs to recompose themselves after the momentum swung to the side of the Indians. During the delay, Jason Heyward gave a pep-talk to the Cubs, reminding them of who they are.

“I had to let them know that we had 103 wins because we had overcome every bit of adversity that we’ve had thrown at us to this point,” said Heyward to reporters. “We needed 114 wins, and I told them, everybody in this room could go out and get this 114th. It was a venting thing for me, letting these guys know to keep that fire.”

His talk did seem to resonate as the team would take a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th from the bat of the eventual World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. Miguel Montero would tack on an insurance run and the eventual game-winning run.

With one out away from World Series galore, Mike Montgomery pitching with a one-run lead allowed a weak ground ball to third baseman Kris Bryant, who threw across the infield to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, sealing the team’s first ever World Series championship in over a century. Something that 108 different Cubs’s teams were not able to accomplish, this 2016 group was able to do. The city of Chicago jolted of excitement and had the party of a century, uniting the city once again.

“Just blow for blow, everybody playing their heart out,” said MVP Zobrist. “The Indians never gave up either, and I can’t believe we’re finally standing, after 108 years, finally able to hoist the trophy.”

The series was highlighted by bullpen dominance and sub par hitting with runners in scoring position. Both teams depended heavily on their bullpens as neither team’s starter were able to pitch past the sixth inning. Left handed pitcher Andrew Miller was Cleveland’s secret weapon; meanwhile, flame thrower Aroldis Chapman was the Cubs.  Both pitchers threw a combination of 15 and 1/3 of an inning with each pitcher throwing seven and 2/3 of an inning.

The organization is hoping with this monkey off their back, the team can hold up to this caliber of excellence and potentially create a dynasty. With the youth and strong talent that the team has, it is not something too big to dream of for the Chicago hopefuls. With the World Series loss, the Cleveland Indians became the new team with the longest drought without a World Series championship (68 years).

With their present looking just perfect, the Chicago Cubs cannot look anywhere but up. The curse is over, the drought is done with and the Chicago Cubs are the World Series Champions.

Too Soon: SGA Approves Contingency Request For YSA To Travel To Standing Rock

Despite less than a week of planning, the Central Connecticut State University Student Government Association (SGA) approved the Youth Socialist Action contingency request to travel to Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

During the public hearing at SGA Senate meeting last Wednesday, CCSU student Kim Oravetz proposed on behalf of the YSA to obtain a contingency request of a total of $6,500.00, ($5,000.00 for travel, and $1,500.00 for accommodations, not to exceed). According to Oravetz, the request was for a trip to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to go and “protest”.

Standing Rock has recently gained national attention  when thousands of Native Americans and protesters gathered in North Dakota to block the Dakota Access Pipeline, the 1,200-mile project by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners . The pipeline is designed to transport barrels of crude oil daily extending from North Dakota to Illinois. The Dakota Access Pipeline goes through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and directly crosses through the Missouri River, the primary water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Concerns over the chance of a spill, oozing into the water and claims that the pipeline crosses into sacred Indian burial grounds has protest there gaining national attention.

Although she originally stated that the group would protest  Oravetz explained there was more to do to assist in the efforts. YSA would be  helping the tribe prepare for the winter months by building ” more permanent structures for winter,” and helping  with food preparation by “shucking corn that can be stored for soup later in winter.”

Due to wanting to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, Oravetz decided to bypass the finance committee and present it to the Senate instead.

“We’re going during one of the busiest travel days in the week, but by the time we would secure the funding we don’t know how much more expensive the flights are going to be, if hotels are booked we would have to find other accommodation, it would complicate things a lot more the closer to the day that we get. The sooner we can pass this and get funding the better,” Oravetz said.

This raised some concerns from Treasurer Kruh. “Although the presentation was very well put together, standard protocol for this standing body is all emergency funding requests go through finance committee. As chair of finance committee and treasurer of this senate I do not see this as emergency funding and therefore believe it needs to take due process,” said Treasure Kruh.

SGA Senator Bosworth disagreed with the Treasurer. “Referring it back to finance does nothing. Not only are we probably going to approve it in finance, but it will be more expensive because the flight bookings were delayed. Do you want this to come back in a week and have it cost a couple hundred dollars more, or do you want to approve them right now and give the club the security they deserve to start planning this event,” said Bosworth.

Senator Dew also pointed out that it is not required for clubs to go through the fiancee committee. “Bylaws says clubs are required to make a formal presentation to the finance committee OR the SGA general assembly, so they do have a right to come to us today.”

The issue of how quickly this event was planned also brought some debate.

“I fundamentally have an issue because of the fact that if I were in any other organization, if I was an officer and wanted to go on a trip, I would plan that trip out. It would be planned in advance, if not months. As we know, this has been going on since august. Why is it that fundamentally speaking that YSA hasn’t been able to come to us even two weeks ago to go through finance committee to ask us then,” said Treasure Kruh.

YSA first heard of this event  during their Tuesday November 2nd meeting, just one day before it was presented to SGA.  During this meeting, Oravetz proposed the Standing Rock trip. Seven members who were at the meeting and could go were selected to participate. Oravetz was not a member of YSA up until that Tuesday. YSA did not have a faculty assigned  to accompany them up until the morning.

“The case is that this trip was put together by an individual, that individual talked to YSA about it and then YSA got on board with it last night to be planned and carried out for thanksgiving. It is not this bodies responsibility to make sure they don’t have a time crunch. It is the individuals and clubs/organization’s responsibility to make sure they are adequately planned,” said Treasurer Kruh.

SGA Senator Long, who is a member of YSA also urged the senate to consider this contingency carefully. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while,  I am actually a member of YSA,  I have been going to the meetings for 2 weeks now, and I question the effectiveness of these trip and I don’t feel as if this was appropriately planned,” said Long.

Senator Bosworth expressed that this was being argued not because it wasn’t planned well but  that it didn’t go through the finance committee.

“Want to remind everyone that it’s not our responsibility to plan the events for the clubs. The gentleman before alluded to this and it was also alluded to in finance before, the treasurer is upset they didn’t give us enough time. Okay. How does everyone feel about the soundness of this request? Is the request good? If it’s good, but finance didn’t get to look at it, does that make it bad,” said Bosworth.

Oravetz expressed to SGA members how good this would make CCSU look politically.

“This is a very unique opportunity to represent Central and CT in a positive light and show that we support their fight for clean drinking water, What has happened in their history, we know and support them. They’re calling for people on the ground, that’s the most important thing you can do to help protest, go.”

In the end, the SGA passed the motion to allocate Youth for Socialist Action’s Contingency request a total of $6,500.00 with 22 in favor, 8 opposed and 2 abstentions.

YSA president Brian Becker was surprised that this motion even passed.

Although YSA thought of assisting with the cause for some time, with Oravetz knowledge of the SGA, they were surprised at how fast this was able to pass.

David Kiely, a YSA E-Board member realized the advantage of having Oravetz present it. “Kim Oravetz was a former SGA senator, she knows the kind of presentation they want to see, so she was able to facilitate that together. I mean ultimately thats the SGA, they want it a specific way and presented that way. I’ve been apart of other clubs and its been hard to get funding.”

Although YSA received the funding quickly, they are still in the process of planning the trip. At this moment no plane tickets have been purchased and they are reaching out to another advisor to come on the trip.