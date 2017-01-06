Despite less than a week of planning, the Central Connecticut State University Student Government Association (SGA) approved the Youth Socialist Action contingency request to travel to Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

During the public hearing at SGA Senate meeting last Wednesday, CCSU student Kim Oravetz proposed on behalf of the YSA to obtain a contingency request of a total of $6,500.00, ($5,000.00 for travel, and $1,500.00 for accommodations, not to exceed). According to Oravetz, the request was for a trip to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to go and “protest”.

Standing Rock has recently gained national attention when thousands of Native Americans and protesters gathered in North Dakota to block the Dakota Access Pipeline, the 1,200-mile project by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners . The pipeline is designed to transport barrels of crude oil daily extending from North Dakota to Illinois. The Dakota Access Pipeline goes through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and directly crosses through the Missouri River, the primary water source for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Concerns over the chance of a spill, oozing into the water and claims that the pipeline crosses into sacred Indian burial grounds has protest there gaining national attention.

Although she originally stated that the group would protest Oravetz explained there was more to do to assist in the efforts. YSA would be helping the tribe prepare for the winter months by building ” more permanent structures for winter,” and helping with food preparation by “shucking corn that can be stored for soup later in winter.”

Due to wanting to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, Oravetz decided to bypass the finance committee and present it to the Senate instead.

“We’re going during one of the busiest travel days in the week, but by the time we would secure the funding we don’t know how much more expensive the flights are going to be, if hotels are booked we would have to find other accommodation, it would complicate things a lot more the closer to the day that we get. The sooner we can pass this and get funding the better,” Oravetz said.

This raised some concerns from Treasurer Kruh. “Although the presentation was very well put together, standard protocol for this standing body is all emergency funding requests go through finance committee. As chair of finance committee and treasurer of this senate I do not see this as emergency funding and therefore believe it needs to take due process,” said Treasure Kruh.

SGA Senator Bosworth disagreed with the Treasurer. “Referring it back to finance does nothing. Not only are we probably going to approve it in finance, but it will be more expensive because the flight bookings were delayed. Do you want this to come back in a week and have it cost a couple hundred dollars more, or do you want to approve them right now and give the club the security they deserve to start planning this event,” said Bosworth.

Senator Dew also pointed out that it is not required for clubs to go through the fiancee committee. “Bylaws says clubs are required to make a formal presentation to the finance committee OR the SGA general assembly, so they do have a right to come to us today.”

The issue of how quickly this event was planned also brought some debate.

“I fundamentally have an issue because of the fact that if I were in any other organization, if I was an officer and wanted to go on a trip, I would plan that trip out. It would be planned in advance, if not months. As we know, this has been going on since august. Why is it that fundamentally speaking that YSA hasn’t been able to come to us even two weeks ago to go through finance committee to ask us then,” said Treasure Kruh.

YSA first heard of this event during their Tuesday November 2nd meeting, just one day before it was presented to SGA. During this meeting, Oravetz proposed the Standing Rock trip. Seven members who were at the meeting and could go were selected to participate. Oravetz was not a member of YSA up until that Tuesday. YSA did not have a faculty assigned to accompany them up until the morning.

“The case is that this trip was put together by an individual, that individual talked to YSA about it and then YSA got on board with it last night to be planned and carried out for thanksgiving. It is not this bodies responsibility to make sure they don’t have a time crunch. It is the individuals and clubs/organization’s responsibility to make sure they are adequately planned,” said Treasurer Kruh.

SGA Senator Long, who is a member of YSA also urged the senate to consider this contingency carefully. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while, I am actually a member of YSA, I have been going to the meetings for 2 weeks now, and I question the effectiveness of these trip and I don’t feel as if this was appropriately planned,” said Long.

Senator Bosworth expressed that this was being argued not because it wasn’t planned well but that it didn’t go through the finance committee.

“Want to remind everyone that it’s not our responsibility to plan the events for the clubs. The gentleman before alluded to this and it was also alluded to in finance before, the treasurer is upset they didn’t give us enough time. Okay. How does everyone feel about the soundness of this request? Is the request good? If it’s good, but finance didn’t get to look at it, does that make it bad,” said Bosworth.

Oravetz expressed to SGA members how good this would make CCSU look politically.

“This is a very unique opportunity to represent Central and CT in a positive light and show that we support their fight for clean drinking water, What has happened in their history, we know and support them. They’re calling for people on the ground, that’s the most important thing you can do to help protest, go.”

In the end, the SGA passed the motion to allocate Youth for Socialist Action’s Contingency request a total of $6,500.00 with 22 in favor, 8 opposed and 2 abstentions.

YSA president Brian Becker was surprised that this motion even passed.

Although YSA thought of assisting with the cause for some time, with Oravetz knowledge of the SGA, they were surprised at how fast this was able to pass.

David Kiely, a YSA E-Board member realized the advantage of having Oravetz present it. “Kim Oravetz was a former SGA senator, she knows the kind of presentation they want to see, so she was able to facilitate that together. I mean ultimately thats the SGA, they want it a specific way and presented that way. I’ve been apart of other clubs and its been hard to get funding.”

Although YSA received the funding quickly, they are still in the process of planning the trip. At this moment no plane tickets have been purchased and they are reaching out to another advisor to come on the trip.