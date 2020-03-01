Myloweslife Login @ www.Myloweslife.com – Lowes Employee Portal Login

To effectively manage all the databases related to the company’s former and current employees, the company establishes a single platform to give access to, all types of employees. Here in this platform, the ex-employees and existing employees can log in to the page and look after their various work-related stuff. This stuff includes work schedules, payments, promotions, etc. These all can be done in one place.

About Lowe’s Store

The Lowe’s store was founded back in the year 1946 in Mooresville, North Carolina. Lowe’s stores are famous for its service in the home improvement services. The company runs widely in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The company has an employee’s base of nearly 310,000 employers.

The stores are numerous all spread across the country mapping all main cities. The company mainly deals with providing its customers with eco-friendly products, which are not harsh in the environment. The Lowes employee login page came into effect in 2009, and it is serving flawlessly to date.

Steps To Login To The Lowes Life Employee Portal

The login page is for both the current employees and for ex-employers. Anyone accesses the page by logging in separately.

Login for the current employees

Visit the official online portal of the login page: MyLowesLife

After visiting the website, a login dialogue box appears.

The current employee needs to enter the user ID in the box of sales numbers and the password in the password box of the login credentials.

Now press login and the employee will be directed to the main page of the employee details.

The dashboard appears which contains all relevant things to the customers.

Login For Ex-Employees Of Lowes

Visit the login page www.myloweslife.com

The page opens where the ex-employee finds an additional box or link at the right side of the login dialogue box. The box entitled “Are you a former Lowe’s employee”. Click in this box.

After the redirection of the page, the ex-employee will be asked about the type of relationship he or she has with the company.

After the successfully feeding of all the details, the ex-employee will be taken to the main page where he or she can check what they need to.

The ex-employees can still get the benefits from the company.

Steps To Reset The Login Password

With the advent of a hectic life, anyone can forget or misplace their password. The Lowes’ store login page enables every employee to reset their password in case the password got lost or forgotten.

The steps for the reset of the password are as follows:

In the page of the login credentials, you will find a “forgot password” option.

Click on the option. As per the company’s rule, they will ask about some other details and verify it. A security question is also proposed, which comes under the verification process.

The next page opens, which has all instructions to set a new password and instructs how to access the account.

Contact Information

The Lowes store has a helpline number of 844-475-6937 which can be contacted for any difficulties erupting with the company within the United States.

Conclusion

The Lowes life website is the best way to check all the work-related things on one page. Employees can reach to the various parameters of work by just following some simple steps. Loweslife website has eased the working of employees under the company’ roof. The employees can further enjoy the benefits of the company by registering on the loweslife site.