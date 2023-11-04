Will There Be Commuter 2? Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers & More

It’s no secret that Liam Neeson has become synonymous with the action-thriller genre, delivering riveting performances in films like “Taken” and “Non-Stop.” Another addition to his impressive action filmography is “The Commuter,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. But will there ever be a “Commuter 2”?

“The Commuter” follows the story of Michael, a cop turned insurance agent and family man who has just lost his job. During his usual train commute, he encounters a mysterious woman, Joanna, portrayed by Vera Farmiga. She presents him with an enticing proposition: locate a passenger referred to as “Prynne,” an unidentified thief on the train, and earn $100,000 in cash. However, the deeper Michael delves into this mission, the more he realizes he’s entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

While “The Commuter” performed well at the box office, making back its budget and then some, a sequel remains uncertain, for various reasons.

The Commuter 2 Release Date

As of November 2023, no official announcements have been made regarding the production or release of “The Commuter 2.” While fans of the film may continue to express their interest in a sequel, it appears that this thrilling train ride has reached its final destination with no sequel currently in sight. Liam Neeson enthusiasts can explore his other works and eagerly await any potential future projects that the talented actor may undertake in the coming years.

Neeson’s Action Films and Sequels

One notable factor is that Liam Neeson’s action films, except for the “Taken” series, typically don’t receive sequels. Neeson’s characters often have story arcs that reach a natural conclusion, leaving little room for additional adventures. Audiences have come to expect a particular style of action film from Neeson, regardless of the character he portrays, making sequels less of a priority.

Additionally, Neeson himself has indicated his readiness to retire from action films. In early 2021, he mentioned that, at 68 years old, he was considering hanging up his action hero hat, saying, “I think so, I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year.”

Will There Be The Commuter 2?

While “The Commuter” achieved international success, it earned $36 million in the United States, which is notably less than its global earnings. Since studios tend to prioritize domestic box office performance, the film’s performance in the U.S. might not have met expectations. Even if the movie turned a profit, the U.S. figures could discourage a sequel.

Given these factors, it’s likely that “The Commuter” will remain a standalone film. Fans of Liam Neeson’s action-packed performances can continue to enjoy his other thrilling movies and keep an eye out for any new projects he may tackle in the future.

