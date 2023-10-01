What Is Auto Mega Roulette and How to Play It?

Auto Mega Roulette is one of the newest live dealer games to have been brought to the market recently.

Pragmatic Play are the brains behind the game, with the leading content provider launching a sequel to one of the biggest game show titles with this new idea. It is a game title that has quickly taken off as a success, with numerous players globally already enjoying it whenever they look to enjoy an iGaming experience.

What is Auto Mega Roulette and how is it played?

If you are interested in finding out more about Auto Mega Roulette and learning the basics about the game, then you are in the right place, as we have the lowdown on everything that you need to ensure you can maximize the fun that can be obtained.

Auto Mega Roulette is a simple roulette-based game that allows players to enjoy the same action that Mega Roulette has offered but in an automatic way with the removal of a live dealer and the automatic wheel.

In order to play – and if you are not familiar with Mega Roulette – then you simply need to place a bet on where you believe the ball will land (as you would with traditional roulette games). However, in this version, there are Mega Lucky Numbers that can be selected to enhance any wins that may be possible to achieve. The game will choose between one and five of them randomly after bets have been placed, and if the ball lands on one, its rewards will be enhanced. Wins that are achieved will see the number highlighted, and then a payout will be provided.

If that were not enough, then the inclusion of a Mega Round should be. Once triggered, players are able to enjoy Mega Multipliers that can return payouts of between 50x and 500x the bet that was placed, thus significantly rewarding the luckiest of individuals!

Where can Auto Mega Roulette be played?

Given the reputation of Pragmatic Play and its standing in the iGaming industry, it should not be a surprise to learn that this Auto Mega Roulette title can be found among most popular online casinos offering games of roulette with a live dealer.

Roulette-based games have always been extremely popular with players. Many have already enjoyed Mega Roulette and may want to try and enhance their sessions with the inclusion of Pragmatic Play’s newest release.

Why have Game Show titles become so popular?

Players across the iGaming industry have always continued to seek new ways in which they are able to get the most out of their gaming experiences. The industry is all about having fun and providing entertainment first and foremost, with the ability to win money being considered a bonus as it is never guaranteed.

Game Show games titles and themes have been revolutionary for the industry in creating and enhancing the sessions that are enjoyed, as they offer so much more than what other types of games are able to achieve.

Auto Mega Roulette and others continue to immerse players into an environment where they feel that they are part of the show and competing for the prizes as if they were on TV. Individuals can be immersed in the visuals and sounds that are made available, with each of these capturing their attention and imagination, thus allowing them to have as much fun and enjoyment as possible.

They offer an element of authenticity and realism in comparison to other games, too. The use of a live dealer (although Auto Mega Roulette has removed this feature) can build trust as players can recognize and see what is happening, and are not completely reliant on software that they may feel is not in their favor.

Auto Mega Roulette: Will it be a success?

It would seem that almost everything that Pragmatic Play is known for and releases – up to eight slots a month and continued work across all other areas of online gambling – appears to do well, therefore it would not be a surprise if we were to see the developer achieve a lot of success with this title.

Mega Roulette has always been a popular live casino game, and with this version essentially the same but potentially offering quicker gameplay, this version might just overtake it and become one of its biggest hits.