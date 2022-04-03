​​Top College Movies and TV Shows on Netflix

Student years are one of the best in a person’s life. Some people remember this period of life all their lives, and children at school dream that this period will come as soon as possible. We offer you movies and TV shows that accurately convey this unique spirit of learning in college or university. From Booth 2 to Sex Education, from Sierra Burgess Is a Loser to Alex Strangelove, comedy series, and crime dramas, these films are exactly what you need. And, of course, all of them are free if you have a Netflix services subscription.

1. How To Get Away With a Murder

Annalise Keating is a brilliant lawyer. She studied the psychology of criminals very well. The Annalise will again teach another group of students all the skills and subtleties she has mastered perfectly. She will continue to give exciting lectures on avoiding punishment and getting out of the water dry. Students go to her classes with great pleasure and do not miss a single lecture. Unlike other boring subjects, this one can teach something exciting to future criminologists. Ms. Keating is now ready to recruit new students to join her special team specializing in special investigations into high-profile crimes.

After overcoming many obstacles in her path, the heroine tries to find as brave as she is. But few people know what secrets will envelop the professor’s past. The ghosts of the past will not leave her alone. They will follow her to the end. Meanwhile, young lawyers are investigating a mysterious crime. They are ready to practice everything they have learned at the desk. After setting aside the notes, they begin to solve a complex task.

2. The Chair

The chair is an acutely social drama that will appeal to many who love fascinating stories on a topical topic through the prism of a sitcom.

In the story, the first Asian woman to head the English department at the prestigious University of North Carolina has to restore the department’s reputation after her predecessor is fired due to a social media scandal. But things soon worsen when one little misunderstanding is poised to destroy the entire university literally.

One of the main features of The chair is that the authors while ridiculing, demonstrate all aspects of the global madness of modern society, which sees religion issues, drug issues, Africa problems, racism or white people supremacy everywhere, and a particular obsession with the younger generation, which actively pretends to be tolerant citizens. The atmosphere of The Chair is a little bit close to Emily in Paris.

A nice bonus for many will be the action of David Duchovny in the role of David Duchovny.

3. Sex Education

Sex Education looks easy and relaxed. The story flows smoothly. The characters are revealed enough to get an overall picture of them. It is one of the best educational shows on Netflix. And maybe, It is the best solution to demonstrate the problems of teenagers and parents.

4. The Roommate, 2011

A perfect story that tells about the disadvantages of an impeccable friendship (if one imagines that one exists). Who among us did not want to have a true friend who would understand perfectly, help in everything only to you? But is it as good as it sounds? That is what this movie is about.

5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

If you want to add something magical to your world, check out Sabrina and her magical school adventure. An excellent series that is definitely worth your attention. This is a horror and fantasy. The project was originally in development with the CW television company. The first season contained ten episodes. It received many positive reviews from critics and was well received by the audience, after which it was renewed for the next season. “Honestly, these series did not immediately hook me. I even thought about abandoning it, but I continued watching, and with each new season, the series got better and better. Also, the Christmas holidays are wonderful to binge watch such a series for me, ” said Dr. Karlyna, staff writer at PapersOwl. About the plot. Sabrina Spellman is the main character. Sabrina is a half-witch, her father is a sorcerer, and her mother is an ordinary woman. Her family died in a plane crash while she was still young. She was left in the care of her two aunts. Zelda is strong and authoritative, she is strict towards her niece, but this is only from her best intentions. Hilda is the complete opposite of her sister. She is soft and vulnerable, but she is very caring and kind and likes to dance. The main character borders two worlds.

6. Community

You may think that it is the usual sitcom. But it turns out to be a deeply moral story about how completely different, initially hostile characters to each other unite in search of an escape from their loneliness. Infinitely lonely and broken by life, the heroes learn together to communicate, trust, make friends, and love. The college, which is the primary setting of the series, is an incubator for the personal growth of each of the characters, a place where they learn to live. It is symbolic that the Community ends with the fact that all the characters leave this college, break up and begin to live “for real.” The timeless values ​​inherent are presented unobtrusively, without moralizing. They leave an aftertaste of a kind, social, sometimes even dramatic story.

Conclusion

Suppose you do not have enough of this list. In that case, we recommend that you also watch the following movies and series streaming on Netflix services and free for you if you have a subscription: Kissing Booth, Booth 2, Booth 3 – a trilogy of American teen comedies about high school, teens, romance, female friendship, and of course kissing booth. There are great comedy movies. Dark is a great mystery TV show about a gang of teens, which travel in time, there are other supernatural things, and a bit of science. The social network is a true story based on the description of the life of a student of the College of Technology. Also, Alex Strangelove (2018), Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), Step Sisters (2018).