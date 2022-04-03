A Shooting in Sacramento Left at Least 6 Dead and 9 Injured: Reports

By Tom O'Brien
  • A shooting in Sacramento, California has left at least six people dead, police said. 
  • At least nine others were injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.
  • Sacramento Police said the scene, near 9th St to 13th St, will remain active with a “large police presence.”

A shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, has left at least six people dead and nine injured, police said. 

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department, who said that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active” near 9th St to 13th St, between L St and J St. 

According to the Washington Post, videos posted on Twitter showed people running through the streets amid the sounds of gunshots.  

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. 

