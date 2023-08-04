The moment I got to pay tribute to my former teammate by singing the National Anthem during an NFL Hall of Fame match was so special.

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL player and current NFL analyst, honored his close friend Thursday night.

Ware was an ex-linebacker who sang the US national Anthem in Canton before the New York Jets played the Cleveland Browns.

2 DeMarcus Ware performed the National Anthem before Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game Photo: Reuters

2 DeMarcus Ware has paid tribute to the late Demaryius T. Credit: Getty

Ware’s 41-year-old career will soon be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and was two-time NFL leader in sacks.

Before retiring in 2016, the former defensive superstar also won Super Bowl 50 as a Broncos player.

Tragically, one of his close teammates who played for Denver died in 2021.

Demaryius died at age 33 due to complications related to an epilepsy disorder.

In their Broncos days, the pair would stand side-by-side for the National Anthem.

Ware told NBC on Thursday that he “sang the anthem” in Canton because of this.

The 41-year old added: “It is because Demaryius and I would sing the National Anthem on the sidelines.”

“He’s not here right now and I knew he was going to be there with me out there when I was singing.

“It meant so much, not just singing the national anthem, but that moment I felt like I needed, especially before the speech.”

The earlier part of the week, I spoke to Dallas Morning News, Ware took a few moments to show his nervousness.

He explained: “You can never be ready for that. There’s ways you can prepare for it and have ample amount of vocal lessons.

“But when you get up there and when the crowd goes silent, it’s your turn to get up there and sing to the whole United States of America on what it stands for. And that is huge.”

Ware, who has a stellar career of 138.5 tackles for loss and sacks with 657 sacks in his name will be entering the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

In the NFL’s traditional opener, the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets 21-16 on Thursday.