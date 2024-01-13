Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & More: Everything We Know So Far

Lucasfilm, the powerhouse behind the Star Wars universe, unveiled an exciting addition to the galaxy far, far away at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in spring 2022. Titled “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” this upcoming live-action television series is set to deliver a Goonies-style adventure in the Star Wars universe. Here’s everything we know about this highly anticipated series.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Spoilers

Taking place in the New Republic era, the same timeline as “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” the plot revolves around a group of children who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet. However, their adventure takes an unexpected turn, leading them to become lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. The journey home promises encounters with unlikely allies and enemies, turning their exploration into a grand adventure.

Skeleton Crew Inside Updates

Directors:

Jon Watts (Director)

Chris Ford (Writer and Co-Creator)

Producers:

Dave Filoni

Jon Favreau

Production for “Skeleton Crew” commenced at least by September 2022, with an image from the set shared at the D23 Expo during that time. The series has completed production.

Additional Directors:

David Lowery

The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

Jake Schreier

Bryce Dallas Howard

Lee Isaac Chung

Skeleton Crew Cast

The stellar cast of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” includes:

Jude Law

Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Kyriana Kratter

Robert Timothy Smith

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Tunde Adebimpe

Kerry Condon

Skeleton Crew Release Date

While the exact release date is yet to be announced, Disney+ has confirmed that “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is scheduled to grace screens in 2024.

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, “Skeleton Crew” promises to bring a fresh and adventurous perspective, blending the magic of Star Wars with the excitement of a youth-driven space odyssey. Fans eagerly await the arrival of this new addition to the galaxy, ready to embark on a thrilling journey alongside the “Skeleton Crew.”