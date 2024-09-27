Quality Street Christmas Catastrophe: Fans Slam New Wrappers While Some Deliciously Embrace the Return of Classic Flavors!

Quality Street’s Coffee Creams Are Back: Are New Wrappers a Sweet Treat or a Sour Note?

Excitement is in the air as chocoholics celebrate the much-anticipated return of **Quality Street’s coffee cremes**! The announcement made on Thursday spotlighted this delightful treat, promising to sweeten up the festive season. However, a stirring debate arises about a change that has left many fans divided: the wrappers.

3 Opinions are still divided over Quality Street’s recyclable wrappers – which replace the foil ones they’ve used for 86 years Credit: Alamy

New Wrappers: Eco-Friendly or a Holiday Drudge?

After 86 glorious years of vibrant foil wrappers, Quality Street has transitioned to **eco-friendly paper wrappers**. Although this change is aimed at sustainability, not everyone is raising a cheer.

One disappointed fan vented on Reddit, “Just opened the tin of Quality Street forgetting about the crappy new wrappers and that’s my Christmas ruined.” The sentiment resonates with numerous chocophiles feeling nostalgic about the original designs.

However, others have adapted to the swap. “I appreciate your disappointment; however, the new wrappers have (thus far) prevented any of the strawberry creme and orange creme chocolates from leaking/sticking on the wrappers,” noted a supportive commenter. That’s right, these **new Quality Street wrappers** might actually combat those pesky chocolate leaks!

How Are Fans Adjusting to the New Quality Street Experience?

Some fans admit that adjusting to the new look has been easier than expected. “At first, I was not a fan, but now I think I am won over,” one user shared. Meanwhile, another chimed in about the diminutive **650g tins** saying, “Still not a fan of the ‘tiny’ 650g tins though!”

As the nostalgia for the shiny wrappers lingers in the air, some folks have found innovative new uses for the colorful tints. “I used to put the colored wrappers over my glasses and make ‘Christmas vision’ – think rose-tinted spectacles…” reminisced one excited user. The nostalgic allure of Quality Street’s traditional packaging has indeed created lifelike memories.

Missing the Magic of Quality Street?

The new paper wrappers have jolted some fans’ memories of childhood bliss. “They used to be like opening a tin of jewels, twinkling under the Christmas lights,” lamented another user. It’s clear: the magic of Christmas for many seems dimmed with the transformation into more subdued colors. Others added, “Now they just look matte, flat, and dull. Utterly s**t, Christmas ruined indeed!”

Where Can You Find Quality Street’s Coffee Creme?

Amidst the wrapper debate, one thing is clear: **Quality Street’s coffee creme** is back to satisfy your sweet tooth this Christmas! For eager fans, the first pick-and-mix station opened at John Lewis’s flagship store on Oxford Street on September 25. Soon after, participating stores will follow suit, beginning to roll out similar sections throughout October.

If you’re not near a John Lewis, fear not! The beloved coffee cremes will also be sold in a limited-edition cracker at Waitrose and John Lewis stores for just £5.50. Eager chocoholics can also add a bag of these delightful **quality street coffee cremes** to their existing tins for £4.50.

As we gear up for the festive season, it’s clear that Quality Street continues to be beloved, despite some changes. While some may find the new wrappers a drag, others may embrace the shift towards sustainability. Ultimately, it seems that the joy of indulging in delectable chocolates remains as sweet as ever, wrappers aside.

3 Quality Street’s coffee cream is back just in time for Christmas

So, as the wrappers continue to spark conversation, one thing remains true: Quality Street’s iconic coffee cremes are poised to make a statement this holiday season. Will new wrappers enhance the experience, or leave a bitter taste? Only time will tell!