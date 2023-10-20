Prevent Package Theft: Top Tips to Protect Your Parcels

As summer gives way to shorter days, we find ourselves finally comfortable admitting that the holiday season is fast approaching. While most people eagerly anticipate this time of year, envisioning cozy moments with loved ones, sipping hot cocoa, and exchanging gifts, there exists a different breed with less wholesome intentions.

The period leading up to and throughout the holiday season witnesses a surge in online shopping and package deliveries and, with them, an unfortunate uptick in the number of porch pirates. Now, don’t let the term mislead you – porch pirates aren’t swashbuckling, one-eyed marauders with wooden peg legs hunting for hidden treasure on your property. Nor are they charmingly costumed trick-or-treaters. In fact, porch pirates are thieves targeting unguarded deliveries left innocently on your porch.

Are Porch Pirates an Actual Thing?

You might not have come across the term “porch pirates” before, but statistically, you’re highly likely to have crossed paths with these miscreants at least once in your life, especially around the holiday season. Recent statistics paint a rather alarming picture – almost 80% of Americans have fallen victim to porch pirates who snatch deliveries before the rightful owners can retrieve them.

It’s a disconcerting thought, isn’t it? Now, imagine the added horror if one of those stolen packages contained that brilliantly inspired gift you had in mind for that one relative who always seems impossible to shop for. To make matters worse, picture returning to the product page online only to find a big, glaring “out of stock” sign. It’s enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine. So, what can you do to safeguard your gifts from these modern-day Grinches?

Install A Camera Doorbell

Consider adding a camera doorbell as a simple yet effective deterrent to potential criminals. A security camera or porch light camera can be life-changing. These simple devices can send a clear warning to potential wrongdoers: their actions are being watched. Realizing that their every move is recorded on video often causes them to reconsider their evil intentions. To install a dependable security camera system, contact a 24/7 locksmith in your area who can propose the best solution and assist with security camera installation.

Indicate Where the Couriers Should Hide the Delivery

When it comes to placing an order, it’s essential to take advantage of the opportunity to leave comments for the delivery driver. Many websites and delivery services offer this feature, allowing you to communicate specific delivery instructions or preferences. Consider suggesting the packages be left in an out-of-sight location, like hiding them behind porch furniture or safely stowing them away in a porch lock box (more later). This clever strategy will not only keep your belongings secure but also ensure they remain inconspicuous.

Invest In a Porch Lock Box

Numerous companies have recognized the demand for safer package deliveries and have stepped up to the plate by manufacturing lockboxes designed explicitly for receiving packages. These innovative solutions not only provide a convenient way to receive your parcels but also offer a heightened level of security to ensure that your orders are protected from porch pirates and the elements alike. All you need to remember is to provide specific instructions for the delivery driver to access your porch lockbox.

Get A Little Help from Your Neighbors

One handy tip is to establish a strong connection with a reliable neighbor who can lend a helping hand. By reaching out to a trusted neighbor, you can ensure that someone is watching for any packages or deliveries that may arrive while you’re away. This simple yet effective strategy will give you peace of mind, knowing that your valuable items will be safe and sound until you return. So don’t hesitate to connect with your neighbor and establish a mutually beneficial arrangement to make your life much easier!

Let Your Loved Ones Know They’ll Be Receiving a Package

During the holiday season, it’s not uncommon for us to send deliveries or gifts straight to the doorsteps of our loved ones. Whether it’s a surprise package filled with goodies or a thoughtful present carefully chosen with the recipient in mind, this act of sending joy directly to someone’s home has become a cherished tradition for many of us. However, it’s always a good idea to ensure that our loved ones are prepared for the arrival of these surprises. After all, if they know when they will be receiving something, this will drastically lower the porch pirate’s chances of stealing.

Conclusion

We hope these few tips and tricks will help you get through the following months with all your deliveries arriving at their rightful destinations.