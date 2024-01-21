Kendall Jenner Stuns in £5k Mini-dress Braving Sub-Zero Temps – Endless Legs on Display!

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Endless Legs in a £5000 Outfit

Kendall Jenner takes a break from the catwalk to indulge in some shopping for a cowboy hat in Aspen, Colorado. Despite the freezing cold and snow, the 28-year-old model managed to look absolutely stunning, exuding sheer elegance and class.

Kendall Jenner’s Fashionable Escapade in Aspen

In a white fur-topped mini dress, Kendall Jenner exudes confidence and style as she braves through the cold in the ski resort. Her £5,000 outfit by Bottega Veneta, an Italian fashion label, is tastefully complemented by a pair of spiky black heels, making her the epitome of chic and sophistication.

Meeting Up with the Kardashian-Jenner Clan

Kendall Jenner did not hesitate to join her family, including half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, for dinner at Matsuhisa, a posh Japanese restaurant. Kendall made quite the entrance as she trudged through the snow to reunite with her beloved family. After the sumptuous dinner, she embarked on an exhilarating cowboy hat hunt, further igniting her adventurous spirit.

Kendall Jenner’s Family Ties

The celebrated model is one of the daughters of the infamous Kris Jenner, who propelled her family into stardom with their E! reality TV show. Additionally, Kendall and her half-sister, Kylie, are the daughters of the retired Olympic athlete, Caitlyn Jenner. Apart from Kim and Khloe, Kendall has six other half-siblings, including Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, as well as Brody Jenner and Brandon, an indie pop singer.