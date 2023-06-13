LAS VEGAS may be known as a city of big spenders. But you do not need to carry a lot of cash in your pockets to eat well.

Ocean One Bar & Grill on the Las Vegas Strip is a little-known gem of a restaurant offering meals for just $5.99 on its lunch menu along with happy hour prices on cocktails all day.

The restaurant is known as the only place on The Strip that offers low-cost meals.

Miracle Mile Shops is located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Ocean One "serves millions of people per year" and is one of "Vegas's busiest restaurants," according to its

You can also enjoy the cloud ceilings on the way to your restaurant, or sit outside on the patio and take in the views.

There are plenty of options on the lunch menu to suit your mood.

The lunch menu includes 27 dishes and five starters at $5.99.

Lunch menu options include a Caribbean Mahi sandwich, a French Dip Roast Beef Sandwich, a Half-pound Sirloin Burger, a Southwest Chicken Salad, a Mediterranean Wrap, a Buffalo chicken wrap or chicken club.

Mexican Fare includes a selection of asada chips, asada tortillas and tacos. Also included are nachos.

The Chef Specialties section includes grilled salmon and grilled chicken, as well as grilled steaks with cabernet, orecchiette, penne, spaghetti or meatballs.

Starter options include calamari crisps, tuna tartare or spinach-artichoke dip.

You can enjoy three cocktails for the price of one at only $12.

Ocean One offers a variety of speciality drinks, including the cosmopolitan and blue Hawaiian. Other options include tequila Sunrise, Moscow Mules, old-fashioned infused with tequila, gimlets, and classic gimlets.

You can also enjoy a whiskey sour or a desert breeze.

You can also mix frozen drinks with wine and beer.

Ocean One offers a delicious meal without costing you a fortune.

