Zooey Deschanel Paid Tribute To Boyfriend Jonathan Scott And Her Ex Husband On Father’s Day, And It’s A Total Co-Parenting Win

Today is the day we honor all the dads and dad-like figures out there, and Zooey Deschanel is doing double duty in her Father’s Day tribute, where her own children are concerned. The New Girl actress has two kids with ex husband Jacob Pechenik and, apparently, her longterm Property Brother boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, has been on dad duty as well. This was evidenced by the fact that she included him in her Father’s Day tribute, which featured a beautiful message and photo that is a total win for co-parenting.

The nuclear family has long been a thing of the past, and family dynamics take on all kinds of forms now. For Zooey Deschanel’s family, it would seem that two father figures for her kids are co-existing pretty peacefully. In a new Instagram post, Zooey Deschanel honored both Jacob Penchenik and Jonathan Scott with a photo of the two men together with both holding up one of the kids on their shoulders. Check it out in the post below:

The happy photo is pretty solid evidence that the family has taken a leaf out of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ book of blended family wins and are perfectly comfortable hanging out together as a full family unit. Even more evidence of this is the response Jacob Pechenik dropped in the comments of the photo, saying that it is his “absolute greatest privilege” to be the father of her two children and raise them together. All in all, it certainly seems as though the two have remained close and are expert co-parents.

It makes a lot of sense that the former couple would bring in Jonathan Scott as another supporting figure in their co-parenting journey. Talks of engagement between the Property Brother and actress have persisted for some time now, and the two are in the process of renovating their dream home together , which will certainly affect the kids as well.

However, one would assume that it won’t be a hectic or messy transition at all if an engagement does end up happening, given the family unit looks to be pretty well maintained and the dynamic seems to work. Fans are loving the dynamic that Zooey Deschanel seems to have with her family, too, as they’re flooding the comments with co-parenting praises. Many are saying that the group serves as an example of what a blended family should be.