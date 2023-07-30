Zom100 episode 4, Bucket List of the Dead, delayed release date

The release of Zom 100. Bucket List of the Dead, episode 4, has been delayed in the international market. What is the new date and hour?

The anime adaptation of Haro Aso’s original manga series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has had a strong start to the apocalypse; however, episode 4 has sadly had its release date and time delayed – here is everything that fans need to know.

The fourth episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has been delayed

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 ‘Flight Attendant of the Dead’ was originally scheduled to premiere around the world on Sunday, July 30.

Unfortunately, the series’ official Japanese website has revealed Episode 4 of Zom 100, which is available internationally on Crunchyroll Netflix Hulu, will be one day delayed.

The delay is reportedly due to “production reasons” but with the episode set to broadcast domestically in Japan as scheduled, these production reasons are likely due to the licensing and distribution of the series, perhaps even the subtitling of the episode for English fans.

The good news is that the delay to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 4 ‘Flight Attendant of the Dead’ will not be a prolonged one, with the new episode now set to premiere for international streaming on Monday, July 31.

The series’ Japanese Twitter page later The following is a list of the most recent reviews. The following times are for the release of Zom 100 Episode 4 on July 31, Monday:

The live-action film is awaited with great anticipation

The Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime isn’t the only reason why fans of this series should be excited; we are only a few days away from the live-action movie making its global premiere on Netflix.

That’s right, the live-action adaptation of Zom 100 will release for OTT streaming on Thursday, August 3 from the following international times:

The movie will see Eiji Akaso play Akira Tendo, Mai Shiraishi playing Shizuka Mikazuki, Shuntaro Yanagi portraying Kenichiro Ryuuzaki, and Kazuki Kitamura as Gonzo Kosugi.

