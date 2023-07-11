Zom 100 2: Release date, theme song and time revealed

Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

From episode 2, we will be able to start checking off our bucket list of zombie-apocalyptic items.

Episode 2 of the Zom 100 anime adaptation will be released around the globe on Sunday, the 16th of July.

This series can be accessed via Crunchyroll (as a title simulcast), Netflix, or Hulu. Netflix and Hulu, however, are restricted to North America.

Episode 2 is titled ‘Bucket List of the Dead’ and will adapt the second chapter of the original manga series.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that episode 2 of the series will be broadcast at: It is not a secret that the number of people who are able to read and write in English has increased.:

This article will be updated with the official synopsis as well as preview images closer to episode 2.

Who sings the Zom 100 theme song?

The opening theme song for the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime is called ‘Song of the Dead’ and is performed by Kana-Boom.

A statement was shared with the Japanese Zom 100 Website, Kana-Boom celebrated their inclusion as part of the series’ music department: “My wish to work on a zombie film someday has come true. (I love zombies.)”

“The theme portrayed in Zombie 100 was something that I can relate to now. This is about having fun in life. The most important part of our lives is to live the life we desire. It’s important to play and do the things you enjoy. The production of “Song of the Dead” was fun and interesting. Please enjoy the animation and receive the energy to live happily!”

The ending theme song for the anime series is called ‘Happiness of the Dead’ and is performed by Shiyui.

“My name is Shiyui, and I will be in charge of the ending theme. “Happiness of the Dead” is a song that is perfect for their journey through mountains and valleys. The song is like laughter and tears, or small and great happiness. You’ll feel like watching a tragicomedy. Thank you very much for your cooperation.”

Netflix will premiere the live-action Zom 100 film adaptation on August 3rd.

Check out more TV stories