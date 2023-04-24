Zendaya surprises Coachella with Euphoria along with Labrinth

Labrinth surprised Coachella attendees by bringing Zenedaya to perform their Euphoria hit song.

Zendaya is a Disney princess when it comes down to acting and singing, but she has taken a break from performing live.

All For Us was performed together by Labrinth, Euphoria, and All For Us.

Zendaya’s surprise Euphora song performance explored

Labrinth, wearing a pink skirt and corset-top top on his body, left Coachella’s fans in awe when he invited Zendaya to the stage.

Together, the pair performed I’m Tired and All Of Us, both of these songs are part of the actress’ hit show, Euphoria.

Zendaya co-wrote both songs. The actress is performing in front of an audience for the first time since 2007.

The fans have not stopped raving about the performance since they first saw it.

Fans react to Zendaya’s performance

As soon as Zendaya took the stage, there was a roar of excitement and cheers. Tom Holland may not have been present, but it is clear that the fans enjoyed listening to Zendaya sing.

Twitter was flooded with reactions in no time.

“You’re telling me, Labyrinth brought Zendaya out at Coachella to perform as a special guest… AND I MISSED IT,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote: “Why did I wake up to see Zendaya performing at Coachella with Labyrinth.”

“Zendaya coming out at Coachella means I need a Zendaya concert,” said another. “Zendaya and Blackpink being at Coachella I need a pic of them so bad,” read one more comment.

Zendaya opens up about her musical career

Then, you can also find out more about the following: You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. Zendaya talked to Andrew Garflied of Variety about her music days and how she left it because it had limitations.

Being an actress, Zendaya thought she had a “level of anonymity” which she loved.

She said: “I was talking to Sam [Levinson, Euphoria director] I should have thought about it sooner. I was like, I don’t know if I could be a pop star. It’s because as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really enjoy.”

“And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. Rue is someone who I think can do these things. I walked away from music a long time ago, for various reasons.”

Zendaya has not yet announced if she will bring back her music.