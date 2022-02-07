Zendaya on Filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Scene in 100-Degree Weather

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season two of HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria.”

Zendaya said that filming season two of the hit HBO series “Euphoria” was “very memorable,” but there’s one moment in particular that stood out.

“We had to shoot this whole run or chase sequence with Rue, some of which happened in the daytime, in the middle of LA when it was like 100 and something degrees,” Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett on the show, told Insider.

Although the scene was filmed in a controlled environment, it was still nerve-wracking, the actress said.

“We have a wonderful stunt team that is very, very safe and always takes good care of us,” Zendaya explained. “But it was very scary because they were all stunt drivers, but they had to drive towards me and stop as I’m running through the middle of the street, which was in, mind you, 100 and something, 110-degree weather, which was excruciating to just stand there. And I was just running all day.”

Despite the scorching temperature, Zendaya said that it still remains “a fun memory because I wasn’t the only one running” because the crew was accompanying her on a dolly track to follow her movements.

“My crew was with me running in the middle of the street and we were commiserating together, sweating together,” she said. “So, I’m very grateful for our crew. I was not alone.”





The aforementioned scene, previously teased in a trailer for season two, takes place during Sunday night’s episode of “Euphoria.”

On episode five, Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) tells Rue’s mom, Leslie (Nika King), that Rue relapsed and has been secretly doing drugs.

Leslie finds Rue’s suitcase of drugs, unaware that her daughter acquired the drugs from a dealer named Laurie (Martha Kelly) as part of a business scheme, and discards them.

As Rue spirals and frantically searches the house for the drugs, she becomes violent and gets into a physical altercation with her younger sister Gia (Storm Reid) and her mom.

Rue eventually begins crying, admits that she wants to stay clean but can’t do it, and apologizes for scaring her family. Then it’s revealed that Jules and Elliot (Dominic Fike) have also been in the house the whole time and overheard Rue’s tantrum.

Rue, angry and betrayed by her friends, calls Elliot a “fucking snake” and lashes out at Jules, calling her a “fucking rat” for telling her mom about her drug use.

After telling Jules that she’s “dead to her,” Rue walks out of the room and collapses to the floor, crying.





Rue agrees to let Leslie take her to the hospital. But on the car ride there, Rue learns that her mom’s intention is to send her back to rehab.

An argument ensues, with Rue trying to explain that the odds of her getting sober are hopelessly low. Rue jumps out of the car at a red light and is immediately thrust into traffic as Leslie and Gia panic.

The rest of the episode shows the teen addict running all night as her withdrawal symptoms kick in. At one point, she’s pursued by the police and again runs through traffic to avoid getting caught.

The episode concludes with Rue finally returning home the next day as the sun rises.