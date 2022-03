A defiant President Zelenskyy taunts the Russians in a daring new video, even revealing his exact location. He pointed the camera out a window to prove he’s still in the presidential palace in Kyiv, and even cracked a joke as he strolled the corridors. Zelenskyy’s raw courage is winning admiration around the globe. He was given a standing ovation by a packed British Parliament today after addressing lawmakers by video. In Ukraine, the suffering is intensifying as Russian convoys advance.