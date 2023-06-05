Zeke was missing in Manifest. Does he return in the second half of season 4?

Zeke is dead. What’s the story? HITC explains spoilers.

NBC premiered Manifest back in 2018, and the audience was immediately obsessed by those who had vanished aboard Flight 828.

The show returned to the screen after being absent for years. When the series was cancelled at the end three seasons later, the fans were desperate. Netflix answered the prayers of fans and revived the series following the popularity it had on its platform.

The first part of Season 4 was released in November 2022. Now, the final chapters are set to arrive on June 2, 2023.

Zeke, played by Matt Long has become a fan favorite over the years. But now that Manifest is finished, we are left with questions. What happened to Zeke and is he still alive?

Spoilers for Season 4 Part 2 of Manifest are available.

Zeke was dead in Manifest, but what happened?

It’s a good start for Zeke, Michaela and Manifest Season 4 Part 1. He returns to his job as a counsellor. But his role as counselor compromises some of his abilities, especially when he is tasked with taking on others’ burdens.

Although he’s shot by Kenneth (Angelina’s father) in a later episode, he survives the ordeal with the 828 killer, leading audiences to think he’s had his brush with death and will survive.

We later found out that it wasn’t the case. Zeke recognizes his power and uses it to help Cal save humanity.

Recognizing what he must do, he bids farewell to Michaela, promising that he’ll see her again, and we witness his final moments in Michaela’s embrace and the results of his bravery bringing Cal back to his former self. Indeed, Zeke dies in the finale, but the second batch of episodes has proven that it’s anything but over…

In which episode of season 4, part 2, does Zeke return?

Manifest season 4 episode 14 – titled Fata Morgana – finds Zeke and Michaela saying a final goodbye.

In the spectral realm, Zeke returned to Michaela after his death. Although it’s still Zeke that she’s presented with, it’s a different version but one with full awareness of everything that he and Michaela shared.

She is told that his presence here will only be temporary and that she should not let his absence ruin her life.

“The world needs you,” he tells her. “It’s time to move forward, wherever it takes you.”

When it finally comes for them to part ways, there’s a nod to a moment they shared in season 1, with Michaela telling him to find her, which is something to remember when it comes to the series’ conclusion.

‘Everything will be gone unless he goes’

Melissa Roxburgh has revealed how Michaela feels when Zeke makes a return. Interview TVLine is the best way to watch TV.

“It’s the last time she’ll ever, in her mind, get to see him. But she also knows that unless he goes, she won’t get any time with him. It’s like losing all the footage of someone that you care very deeply about, like you don’t even have anything to reflect back on.”

She added: “So, I think that she’s heartbroken that she’ll never be able to see him again, but also knows that everything will be gone unless he goes.”

Netflix has released Manifest 4 part 2.

